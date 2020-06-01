Coronavirus cases reach 25,000 as Siptu calls for health worker infection numbers

Siptu's Health Division Organiser Paul Bell. Photo: Gareth Chaney Collins

Health officials have confirmed that one more person in Ireland has died from Covid-19 while the number of confirmed cases here has now passed 25,000.

There have now been 1,650 Covid-19 related deaths here.

A further 77 cases were also announced. It is the tenth day in a row in which the number of new cases remained below 100, but the number of new cases increased daily over the weekend. There are now 25,062 confirmed cases of Covid-19.

Dr Tony Holohan, chief medical officer, said 90% of patients have recovered but more work is needed.

"As restrictions ease and we begin to resume social and economic life, we must do all we can to prevent a second wave," he said.

"It is vital that we continue to practice hand and cough hygiene and social distancing, with the additional hygiene measure of face coverings in appropriate settings. It is important to give space to our vulnerable people when out and about.

We must continue to do all we can to interrupt the spread of this virus.

Some 57% of cases are female and 13% of all cases have resulted in hospitalisation.

With 7,968 cases associated with healthcare workers, Siptu has called on Health Minister Simon Harris to release information on infection rates in those workers without delay.

Paul Bell, the union's health division organiser, said workers "have a right to the truth".

"The reality is that Siptu representatives have been seeking answers as to why nearly 8,000 of health workers have contracted the Covid-19 virus, why nearly a third of all Covid-19 infections are health workers, and why six of health workers died of the disease, for weeks now," Mr Bell said.

Siptu wants a breakdown of the location of cases associated with healthcare workers, as well as gender, age and the grade of the worker.

“There is no need for any further obstruction or drama on this specific matter. This is not only in the public interest, but in the interest of the health and safety of all health workers. Workers we all rely upon to protect us, in this time of anxiety and uncertainty," Mr Bell said.