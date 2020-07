Gardaí have discovered and seized €60,000 worth of cannabis herb in Coolock, Co Dublin.

Members from the Divisional Crime Task Force Santry along with uniform members from Coolock carried out searches at Darndale Park yesterday.

During the course of the search, three large bags containing cannabis herb were discovered hidden along a hedgerow in the park.

No arrests have been made but gardaí say they are following a definite line of enquiry.

Investigations are ongoing.