Wheels & Deals: BMW launch all-electric iX and i4 to Irish market

This week, BMW launched two new all-electric models to the Irish market.

The iX and the i4 — which cost €85,815 and €63,565, respectively — are a battery-electric sports activity vehicle and a four-door grand coupe and both are described by the manufacturer as milestones.

The iX is said to introduce an all-new design language from BMW — including the controversial new kidney grille — and there will be two versions offered here.

The first is a Drive 40, which will cost €85,815, produce the equivalent of 326bhp, reach 100km/h in 6.1 seconds, and boast a range of 413km.

The second is the Drive 50, which costs €115,355 and will have the equivalent of 523bhp, reach 100 km/h in 4.6 seconds, and has a range of 612km.

There will be three models in the i4 range, the entry level car being the i4 eDrive40, which will offer 340bhp, a 5.7 second 0-100km/h time, and a 500km range. It will cost €63,565.

Next year, an i4 M50 model will be introduced and will have an output of 544km. This is supposed to be the electric equivalent of an M4.

We will have more details in due course.

Kia concept car

Kia has revealed the first official images of the Kia concept EV9 car, which is an all-electric SUV that embodies the company’s commitment to becoming a sustainable mobility solutions provider.

Following the launch of EV6, the Kia concept EV9 is an intriguing glimpse into the future of the all-electric SUV, combining progressive design, state-of-the-art tech, and an advanced, all-electric powertrain.

The first visuals of the concept SUV show an ultramodern exterior design, the schematics of which hint at a contemporary recreational treatment that’s brought to the fore by an upright and capable stylistic stance.

A stunning, interactive, ultra-wide display and a radical new take on the traditional steering wheel are just two of the standout interior features.

The renderings illustrate a highly conceptual cabin that has been honed to give the driver and passengers a light, flexible, and adaptive interior space as the journey evolves.

MG ZS upgraded

The new MG ZS EV has been renewed with a distinctive electric-vehicle design, increased EV range, and even more technology.

The new MG ZS EV will arrive in MG Ireland dealerships next month, priced from €31,995 (after SEAI grant and relevant VRT relief).

Part of the specification is a new, iSMART connectivity infotainment system.

Available with a larger, 72.6kWh long-range battery, the new MG ZS EV will continue to be offered in two trim levels: Excite and Exclusive.

The new model makes the MG ZS EV even better and is characterised by a modernised design, improved performance, a significantly longer range, and even more technology.

The revamped model builds on the success of the ZS EV that was launched a year ago, which is the brand’s best-selling pure electric model and one of Ireland’s top-10 selling EVs in 2021.

