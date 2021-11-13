Wheels & Deals: Volkswagen commits to electic future with unveilling of new ID.5

VW’s electric future has been further enhanced with the unveiling of the new ID.5 SUV Coupe and the ID.5 GTX1, which is both more powerful and comes with four-wheel drive.

The ID.5 will be launched with a rear-wheel-drive system with 128 kW (174 bhp) or 150 kW (204 bhp) and as an all-wheel-drive ID.5 GTX1 with 200 kW (299 bhp).

VW says every model in this product line is a strong character, bringing together the qualities of the ID. family in a unique design which delivers a brand-new feeling of spaciousness along with pioneering solutions for operation, human/machine interface (HMI), Infotainment and assist systems.

The ID.5 is fully connected and compatible with Over-the-Air updates and upgrades (OTA). As such, the vehicle stays up to date at all times. The Travel Assist feature with mass location data is activated at the touch of a button and brings together an extensive range of driver-assist systems, including new functions.

Together with the navigation and Car-to-X mass location data, the interaction between the Adaptive Cruise Control and Lane Assist systems makes driving easier — thanks to partly automated driving — as well as safer and more relaxed.

The ID.5 is based on the space-saving architecture from the modular electric drive matrix (MEB) from Volkswagen.

We’re told the hardware doesn’t take up much space – which benefits those on board: with an external length of 4.60 metres and a 2.77-metre wheelbase, the interior of the ID.5 offers as much space as a conventional SUV from the next class up.

Despite a dynamic roofline, the ID.5 remains a versatile and flexible SUV and impresses with a feeling of spaciousness and plenty of headroom, even for passengers in the second row of seats. The interior colour scheme is modern and cosy, while the materials are finished to a high standard.

Customers can choose from a number of interior variants, seats and equipment packages. Depending on the position of the rear seat backrests, the luggage compartment can range from 549 to 1,561 litres. An electrically powered boot lid and electric folding ball coupling are available as options.

VW Ireland says it will not have any pricing structure until just before Christmas but hopes to have right-hand drive cars here by summer 2022.

Aygo compact

Toyota’s new entry-level SUV, the Aygo X, has just got its European unveiling.

It is a crossover unique in the A-segment, designed and produced in Europe to meet the demands of urban and suburban life in this part of the world.

In order to make the all-new Aygo X the best product offering in the segment, Toyota undertook thorough research into urban driving requirements across the continent by listening to customers’ desire for a stylish, compact and confident car.

The result is the newest compact car in Toyota’s line-up, built on the successful GA-B platform of the Toyota Global New Architecture (TNGA), first introduced with the new Yaris and more recently with the Yaris Cross.

At 3,700mm in length, the new Aygo X is 235mm longer than its predecessor, although the wheelbase is increased by just 90mm. The front overhang is 72mm less than Yaris, while the maximum wheel size is increased to 18in.

As a compact high-riding crossover, ground clearance has been increased by 11mm from the previous generation, the Aygo X gives the driver more presence and assurance on the road.

Larger wheels and tyres also work with the proven TNGA suspension which, together with improved roll stiffness and lower roll angles, provide exceptional ride comfort and control.

Designed and produced in Europe for European customers, the all-new Aygo X will be hitting the streets here from around March next year.