Wheels & Deals: Toyota unveils new 'beyond zero' bZ4X

Toyota — the king of the hybrid power source — has taken a major step towards the full-electrification of its line-up, with the unveiling of the all-new bZ4X, the first model in a new series of bZ (beyond zero) battery electric vehicles (BEVs).

Faithful in its design and technology to its concept predecessor, and revealed earlier this year, the production-ready bZ4X is the first model to be developed by Toyota entirely as a BEV.

It is also the first car to be built on the company’s new BEV dedicated platform.

Based on the e-TNGA philosophy, this has been co-developed by Subaru and Toyota. Incorporating the battery unit as an integral part of the chassis, beneath the vehicle floor, gives the fundamental benefits of a low centre of gravity, excellent front/rear weight balance, and high body rigidity for excellent safety, ride, and handling.

The bZ4X is a spacious, comfortable SUV, available with a new, all-wheel-drive system that provides class-leading off-road handling and performance with separate electric motors for each axle.

Its clean, sleek, and powerful exterior design reflects both its advanced BEV qualities and SUV status, and debuts a new, brand-defining ‘hammerhead’ frontal shape, communicating the car’s strong stance.

The long-wheelbase provides excellent accommodation in a light, open, five-seat cabin, plus generous load capacity.

Toyota says it has drawn on almost 25 years of experience in electrified-vehicle battery technology to secure world-leading quality, durability, and reliability for the lithium-ion unit that powers the bZ4X.

Even after 10 years of driving, the battery is expected to still operate at 90% of its original performance.

Toyota seems intent, for the moment, on making bZ a standalone brand, before introducing the technology into its mainstream products.

With a fully charged battery, the expected range is more than 450km (depending on the version, exact data to be confirmed later).

The bZ4X will also offer advanced technology features, including a solar panel roof to help charge the battery while the car is driving or parked, and third-generation Toyota Safety Sense, with new and improved active-safety and driver-assistance systems.

The bZ4X will have its European premiere on December 2, just prior to the opening of a dedicated online reservation service for customers who want to be among the first to obtain the new model.

We will have more on this soon.

Eye-popping Merc

The new Mercedes AMG SL has been unveiled and it’s an eye-popper.

Mercedes-Benz, which is clocking up something of an industry record in terms of the number and frequency of its new models, thus has added a very sporty string to its range.

The AMG SL is widely, and justly, regarded as one of motoring’s most iconic creations. It is also seen as something of a secure long-term investment for owners and collectors, who maintain theirs in good-as-new condition.

Versions of this beast have endured as a symbol of elegance and style ever since it first arrived on the scene, as the 300SL Roadster in 1954. That model was inspired by a Grand Prix racing car built two years earlier.

Reborn, according to Mercedes, as “an icon for the modern era”, the new SL emerges as the Mercedes-AMG SL, offering what they call “performance luxury”, with a 2+2 seats configuration (the first since 1989) and a “revolutionary interior experience” that combines analogue geometry with the digital world (a combination reflected in a fully digital instrument cluster integrated into a three-dimensional, hi-tech visor).

Elsewhere, within a package that Mercedes says “combines the highest levels of comfort and quality in its interior, with just the right amount of sportiness”, is an “aviation-inspired’ instrument panel, a centre console with adjustable touchscreen, sculptured seats with integrated headrests, heated ‘airscarf” feature, and a wide choice of sports or performance trim and leather coverings. From S-Class, a second-generation MBUX system is fitted with AMG-specific content.

The AMG SL will be launched in several performance variants, with two, 4.0-litre V8 biturbo engines available initially, with 476 or 585bhp and top speeds from 295km/h, as well as a 0 to 100km/h time of under four seconds in each case. A Formula 1-inspired E PERFORMANCE hybrid, with an electric power unit at the rear axle, will follow. Fully variable, 4MATIC+ all-wheel drive is standard.

Start saving.