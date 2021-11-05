Wheels & Deals: Toyota unveils new 'beyond zero' bZ4X

Toyota — the king of the hybrid power source — has taken a major step towards the full-electrification of its line-up, with the unveiling of the all-new bZ4X, the first model in a new series of bZ (beyond zero) battery electric vehicles (BEVs).
Faithful in its design and technology to its concept predecessor, and revealed earlier this year, the production-ready bZ4X is the first model to be developed by Toyota entirely as a BEV.
It is also the first car to be built on the company’s new BEV dedicated platform.
Based on the e-TNGA philosophy, this has been co-developed by Subaru and Toyota. Incorporating the battery unit as an integral part of the chassis, beneath the vehicle floor, gives the fundamental benefits of a low centre of gravity, excellent front/rear weight balance, and high body rigidity for excellent safety, ride, and handling.
The bZ4X is a spacious, comfortable SUV, available with a new, all-wheel-drive system that provides class-leading off-road handling and performance with separate electric motors for each axle.
Its clean, sleek, and powerful exterior design reflects both its advanced BEV qualities and SUV status, and debuts a new, brand-defining ‘hammerhead’ frontal shape, communicating the car’s strong stance.
The long-wheelbase provides excellent accommodation in a light, open, five-seat cabin, plus generous load capacity.
Toyota says it has drawn on almost 25 years of experience in electrified-vehicle battery technology to secure world-leading quality, durability, and reliability for the lithium-ion unit that powers the bZ4X.
Even after 10 years of driving, the battery is expected to still operate at 90% of its original performance.
Toyota seems intent, for the moment, on making bZ a standalone brand, before introducing the technology into its mainstream products.
With a fully charged battery, the expected range is more than 450km (depending on the version, exact data to be confirmed later).
The bZ4X will also offer advanced technology features, including a solar panel roof to help charge the battery while the car is driving or parked, and third-generation Toyota Safety Sense, with new and improved active-safety and driver-assistance systems.
The bZ4X will have its European premiere on December 2, just prior to the opening of a dedicated online reservation service for customers who want to be among the first to obtain the new model.
We will have more on this soon.
The new Mercedes AMG SL has been unveiled and it’s an eye-popper.
Mercedes-Benz, which is clocking up something of an industry record in terms of the number and frequency of its new models, thus has added a very sporty string to its range.
The AMG SL is widely, and justly, regarded as one of motoring’s most iconic creations. It is also seen as something of a secure long-term investment for owners and collectors, who maintain theirs in good-as-new condition.
Versions of this beast have endured as a symbol of elegance and style ever since it first arrived on the scene, as the 300SL Roadster in 1954. That model was inspired by a Grand Prix racing car built two years earlier.
Reborn, according to Mercedes, as “an icon for the modern era”, the new SL emerges as the Mercedes-AMG SL, offering what they call “performance luxury”, with a 2+2 seats configuration (the first since 1989) and a “revolutionary interior experience” that combines analogue geometry with the digital world (a combination reflected in a fully digital instrument cluster integrated into a three-dimensional, hi-tech visor).
Elsewhere, within a package that Mercedes says “combines the highest levels of comfort and quality in its interior, with just the right amount of sportiness”, is an “aviation-inspired’ instrument panel, a centre console with adjustable touchscreen, sculptured seats with integrated headrests, heated ‘airscarf” feature, and a wide choice of sports or performance trim and leather coverings. From S-Class, a second-generation MBUX system is fitted with AMG-specific content.
The AMG SL will be launched in several performance variants, with two, 4.0-litre V8 biturbo engines available initially, with 476 or 585bhp and top speeds from 295km/h, as well as a 0 to 100km/h time of under four seconds in each case. A Formula 1-inspired E PERFORMANCE hybrid, with an electric power unit at the rear axle, will follow. Fully variable, 4MATIC+ all-wheel drive is standard.
Start saving.