Wheels & Deals: New 'breath-taking' Range Rover finally revealed

After teasing the car last week, Jaguar Land Rover this week unveiled the brand-new Range Rover — the original luxury SUV which has led by example for 50 years, combining serene comfort and composure with all-conquering go-anywhere capability.

The new Range Rover, the company says, is the most desirable yet, mixing “breath-taking modernity and aesthetic grace with technological sophistication and seamless connectivity.”

With a suite of efficient mild-hybrid and plug-in hybrid powertrains — and a pure-electric Range Rover is set to join the line-up in 2024 — plus a choice of four, five, or seven-seat interiors available across standard and long-wheelbase body designs, the New Range Rover is at home in any environment.

The new luxury SUV is available in SE, HSE and Autobiography models.

A First Edition will be

available throughout the first year of production, based on the Autobiography and featuring a unique

specification.

We will have more on pricing and specifications in due course.

CHIPS ARE DOWN

Maserati has delayed the reveal of its new Grecale because of issues with the global supply of semiconductors.

Initially set to be unveiled on November 16, Grecale’s full launch has been delayed until spring 2022 – though no specific date has been given.

In a statement issued on October 18, the Italian firm said the launch had been delayed because of the “background problems that have caused interruptions in the supply chains for the key components necessary to complete the car’s production process”.

It said this was particularly down to the shortage of semiconductors — the computer chips required to conduct all manner of functions in a car — and that the “quantity of production would not allow us to respond properly to the expected global demand”.

Sitting below the larger Levante in Maserati’s range of SUVs, the new Grecale is expected to be a best-selling vehicle for the firm.

Using much the same underpinnings as the Alfa Romeo Stelvio, the Grecale will use Maserati-made engines and an electric model is expected to enter the fold after the car’s initial release.

Though no real images of the car have been seen, Maserati did release a handful of blurry ‘teaser’ images at the start of the year.

New Ford Tourneo

Ford has revealed the new Tourneo Connect, a seven-seat MPV that shares its platform with the latest Volkswagen Caddy.

Although the front end has a completely new look, the rear end is very similar to the VW while the interior dashboard has also been carried over, albeit with Ford parts, materials and software for the infotainment system.

It’s available with two wheelbase options — short and long — with seven-seat capability on both. The second and third row seats can be folded or removed to create more storage space when not in use.

If carrying particularly long items, the front passenger seat can also be folded to create more space.

There’s a sliding door on each side to make it easier to get in and out wherever the vehicle is parked, while practicality is enhanced further through lots of cup holders, storage bins and charging ports.

Trend, Titanium, and Active trim customers can also specify ergonomic seats that have extended leg supports and four-way electric lumbar adjustment.

The Active trim has been targeted at those who live outdoor lifestyles, getting more rugged SUV-like styling touches including 17-inch alloy wheels, metallic-effect skid plate and additional body mouldings.

In the cabin, there’s an 8.25-inch screen as standard with a 10-inch unit included on higher trims or as an optional upgrade on lower ones. A digital instrument cluster is standard on Sport models or optional on Titanium and Active trims, too.

Under the bonnet there’s a choice of a 1.5-litre petrol engine with 112bhp, and a 2.0-litre diesel engine with outputs of 101bhp and 120bhp. All-wheel-drive is available on the more powerful diesel engine when specified with a manual gearbox.

Prices will be revealed closer to its on-sale date.