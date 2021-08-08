Wheels & Deals: Volkswagen reveals 2021 Taigo coupe SUV

Volkswagen has introduced a new, small SUV coupe, the Taigo, and is predicting that customers will love the crossover body style.

The five-seater Taigo slopes backwards at the rear, in coupé style — without restricting the headroom in the passenger compartment — a la some of the more premium SUV coupes, such as the BMW X4 and the Mercedes GLC Coupe.

Volkswagen is expanding its portfolio of compact and front-wheel-drive Polo (hatchback) and T-Cross (SUV) models, based on the modular transverse kit (MQB), with this third body variant, which was previously reserved for high-priced vehicles.

The focus of the Taigo is on design and individuality, and a specification list that includes LED headlights, a digital cockpit, and the latest-generation Infotainment systems (MIB3).

The 4.26-metre SUV coupé sets a new technology benchmark in its class. On the German market, the Taigo comes as standard with the latest-generation assistance systems, such as lane assist and front assist.

The model is produced in Pamplona, Spain, and, like the Polo and T-Cross, the sporty new crossover will go on sale throughout Europe, with sales markets including 28 EU countries, as well as South Africa and Turkey.

In Brazil, the Taigo will be offered and produced under the name of Nivus, with market-specific variations.

The design was the responsibility of Marco Pavone, head of exterior design for Volkswagen, who, with his twin brother, José Carlos Pavone, head of Volkswagen Design Centre (South America Region), has implemented several projects for the brand.

Depending on the engine, gears are changed manually by means of a five-speed/six-speed manual gearbox, or via a seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox (DSG).

When they were students, Marco and José Carlos Pavone were determined to work in the Volkswagen design team.

They submitted their job application with their first design sketches for future cars.

Today, 35 years later, the brothers are in consistent communication about the brand’s latest design developments.

Volkswagen is launching the Taigo as a front-wheel-drive model with highly efficient petrol engines, generating 70kW (95bhp), 81kW (110bhp), and 110kW (150bhp). The maximum speeds are 183km/h, 191km/h, and 212 km/h, respectively.

We will have more on pricing, specification, and timelines for the car’s Irish launch in due course.

Audi Ireland job

Audi Ireland has appointed Damien O’Sullivan as new Audi Ireland brand director.

Mr O’Sullivan returns to Audi Ireland after a successful six years working for Audi in Asia, initially in Taiwan as after-sales director, and then for the last three years in China as vice-president, dealer development, for the Audi sales division, based in Changchun.

Prior to taking up his role abroad, in 2015, Mr O’Sullivan held various roles in Audi Ireland, including financial controller, sales planning manager, and head of after-sales.

The appointment comes as Thorsten Godulla is promoted to president of SAIC Audi sales and marketing in Shanghai, China. Mr Godulla will be continuing his 27-year career with Audi in a recently launched, new joint venture.

During his time at the Irish business, Mr Godulla steered it through the challenges of Brexit and the ongoing challenges of Covid-19, cemented Audi Ireland’s position as number one premium brand, and oversaw the launch of key strategic new models, including the Audi E-tron, Audi A3, the e-tron GT, and Q4 e-tron to market.

Carla Wentzel, group managing director, Volkswagen Group, said: “On behalf of the board of management, I would like to thank Thorsten for everything he has done over the past three years. Thorsten is a living testament to the ‘Future is an Attitude’ ethos and has collaborated successfully with the Audi Dealer Council and the Audi dealer network to achieve the best performance in all areas, but also to prepare for the acceleration to increased electric vehicles and digital services. We wish him all the best in his exciting new role.

“We are also delighted to welcome Damien back to Audi Ireland and we look forward to working with him in a very exciting period for the brand.”

Mr Godulla said, “It was an honour for me to work with the most professional automotive dealer network in Ireland.

“My time in Ireland was challenging, due to Brexit and Covid. We worked closely in partnership with the dealer network to deliver the best customer experience, with amazing products, in both sales and in aftersales. I want to thank my amazing team at Audi Ireland for their contribution and the great team spirit during my tenure.

“I really look forward to moving to Shanghai to start a new chapter in my career to establish successfully the new joint venture with SAIC, with new products and a completely new dealer network.

“It’s a great pleasure to welcome Damien O’Sullivan back to Audi Ireland. With his international experience in Taiwan and China, he will successfully manage the future success of the Audi brand in Ireland.” Honda has revealed a preview of the NSX Type S, which will go on sale at the end of 2022 as the swansong for its hybrid V6 supercar, but will sadly not be available to Irish customers.

The limited-run model will be unveiled in the coming weeks, but it has already been teased in a series of images, under a low-light camouflage, revealing bespoke design cues that will mark it out from the standard NSX.

Grey exterior paint, black trim, red brake calipers, and Type S badging, positioned just ahead of the rear wheels, will be the defining cues, while a red engine cover will nod to Honda’s performance-car heritage. Each of the 350 units built will receive a numbered plaque, too.

Honda NSX

Honda has also promised, “enhancements to performance and design with the goal to create a model that goes beyond all NSX models that came before”.

Performance figures are yet to be revealed, but it’s highly likely that the electrified, 3.5-litre V6’s output will be bumped up from a standard 573bhp closer to the 600bhp mark, alongside upgrades to the brakes and suspension to enhance the car’s agility.

Production of the second-generation NSX will continue to take place at Honda’s Performance Manufacturing Centre in the US, before coming to an end in December 2022.

Honda will produce 350 units worldwide, with 30 of these for Japanese customers.