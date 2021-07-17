Wheels & Deals: Opel reveals the all-new Astra

After weeks of teasers, Opel has finally revealed the all-new sixth-generation Astra.

Sporting the new brand face, the distinctive Opel Vizor, the Astra will be available in petrol, diesel and for the first time, as a plug-in hybrid.

Designed, developed and manufactured at Opel’s headquarters in Germany, the new Astra will arrive in Ireland in early 2022, with prices and equipment levels to be revealed closer to launch.

After the Mokka, Crossland, and Grandland SUVs, this Astra is Opel’s first hatchback to benefit from the brand’s bold and pure design philosophy.

The Opel Vizor, the new face of the brand first seen on the Mokka, with the Opel Blitz emblem in the middle, stretches across the front, making this Astra look even wider.

Viewed from the side, the next-generation Astra looks especially dynamic thanks to the pronounced forward rake of the C-pillar.

One of the highlights of the car is the next generation of the Pure Panel first introduced in the Mokka.

At the rear, the centrally mounted Blitz emblem also doubles as the latch for the tailgate, which is made of modern composite material.

One of the highlights of the car is the next generation of the Pure Panel first introduced in the Mokka. This expansive digital cockpit features two 25cm seamlessly integrated horizontal displays.

Thanks to a shutter-like layer that prevents upward reflections in the windscreen, the design dispenses with a hood over the displays, to further enhance the hi-tech functionality and ambience.

Astra will be available from the start of sales with powerful plug-in hybrid electric drive as well as highly efficient petrol and diesel engines, electrifying Opel’s compact-class model for the first time in the brand’s history.

Order books for the new Astra open this autumn.

Power ranges from 110 bhp to 130bhp with the petrol and diesel variants and up to 225bhp output with the plug-in hybrid variants.

A six-speed gearbox is standard on the petrol and diesel power units, with an eight-speed automatic transmission (electrified on the plug-in hybrids) optional on the more powerful engines.

Order books for the new Astra open this autumn.

Three BMW X-Models

These will comprise the BMW X5 and BMW X6 Black Vermilion editions

BMW has launched three versions of its X model range.

These will comprise the BMW X5 and BMW X6 Black Vermilion editions featuring exclusive equipment details, while the BMW X7 edition in Frozen Black metallic combines impressive options into an exclusive package.

In 2020 alone, and with almost 250,000 units sold worldwide, the SAV/SAC trio from Spartanburg, USA, contributed decisively towards the success of the BMW brand. Around every eighth newly delivered BMW model was a BMW X5, X6, or X7.

All three edition models go on sale with all engines available for each of their original models. They can be ordered with immediate effect, with the market launch beginning in August. Prices in Germany start at €93,200 for the BMW X5 Black Vermilion, €100,700 for the BMW X6 Black Vermilion, and €108,700 for the BMW X7 in Frozen Black metallic (each including 19% sales tax).

The central focus of the Black Vermilion edition is the interplay between the colours black and red. For example, the BMW double kidney grille with model- specific red bars creates an effective contrast to the BMW Individual special paint finish Frozen Black metallic.

On the BMW X6 Black Vermilion, this visual highlight is expressed in a particularly impressive way in combination with its kidney grille Iconic Glow.

The M headlights Shadow Line with BMW laser light, including accented lighting with blue X signature, complete the distinctive look of the front end.

Like the Black Vermilion editions, the new BMW X7 edition also has the BMW Individual special paint finish Frozen Black metallic, dispensing, however, with details in contrasting colour.

Skoda electric app

Ever wondered if an electric car would be a good pick for you?

App features include Trip tracking, fuel consumption, and emissions comparisons.

Well, Škoda has launched a mobile application called the MyŠkoda iV app which could help with your decision. With this app, you can compare your petrol or diesel car of any brand with a Škoda Enyaq iV to determine if an electric vehicle is suitable for you in terms of day-to-day range and running costs.

App features include Trip tracking, fuel consumption, and emissions comparisons.

One of the cleverest functions of the app is it will help you understand how often you will need to charge your Enyaq iV and what charging stations are available near you.

Speaking at the launch of the app: Edmund Ramirez, Škoda Ireland, said: “The MyŠkoda iV app is a great mobile app to have in Ireland for users who are curious about our Škoda EV range, and EVs in general.

“It addresses a key question: ‘Is it really a good fit for me?’

“The app’s clever track my trip functionality answers this in a unique way by measuring the user’s actual trip with their current car, and comparing its fuel costs, with a virtual electric car’s electricity costs.”

The MyŠkoda iV app is available to download now from the App Store and Google Play.

Ford develops traffic app

Ford, too, is getting in on the app development game.

Many apps enable drivers to avoid traffic jams, road closures and accidents.

However, notifications are usually sent to mobile phones.

Now, city authorities there will be able to send real-time notifications such as crashes, road closures, and congestion specifically to Ford drivers in the vicinity.

It may also be that such updates do not distinguish between traffic information and other updates, and do not take the device’s location into account.

However, Ford is piloting a secure and effective messaging system that sends updates directly to vehicles. This could help create smoother traffic ecosystems and safer cities.

For the pilot in Madrid, Ford is partnering with Alcobendas City Council, and tech companies Indigitall and RadMas to integrate Ford’s SYNC 3 AppLink connectivity system with the Alcobendas City Council’s city app. 1

Now, city authorities there will be able to send real-time notifications such as crashes, road closures, and congestion specifically to Ford drivers in the vicinity.

Messages are geo-specific to ensure selected, relevant information is tailored to the specific vehicle location.

That information appears on the vehicle screen to avoid potential smartphone distractions.