Wheels & Deals: New-look 2021 Volkswagen Polo unveiled

Petrolheads who feared that VW’s push to electric motoring would see the end of some of the company’s traditional models got a boost last week with the unveiling of the new Polo.

With more than 18m units built, the Polo is one of the world’s most successful compact cars and VW is certainly hoping it will continue that way.

With presales starting this month, the Polo has had a comprehensive update, as is immediately obvious when you see the new design and confirmed by the significantly expanded range of standard equipment.

Every model will now feature LED headlights and LED taillight clusters, a Digital Cockpit (digital instruments), an infotainment system and a multifunction steering wheel, among other things.

In addition, the Polo will now offer partly automated driving across its entire speed range thanks to the optional IQ.DRIVE Travel Assist system. Other new features will include interactive IQ. LIGHT LED matrix headlights and operation of the automatic air conditioning via touchscreen.

Meanwhile, Volkswagen has reconfigured the specification packages: the configurator now starts with the Polo version and continues with Life, Style and R-Line. Even the entry-level model, the Polo, now boasts a significantly wider range of standard equipment.

Mercedes EQB

Mercedes-EQ, EQB, 2021

Mercedes-Benz utilised the recent Shanghai Motor Show to premier two of the company’s latest introductions — their elegantly up-styled CLS of which over four million models have been of sold globally since first introduced, and their all-new, all-electric EQB which launches in Europe next September.

Justifiably considered a ‘dream car’ of the Mercedes-Benz range — with first versions expected here July — in its latest guise the four-door CLS coupé has been given an even sharper, more elongated, aerodynamic appearance.

Exterior changes are evident in a new radiator grille and in striking new air intakes and bumpers. Silver-chrome exterior trim elements, new twin and multi-spoke light alloys and an additional metallic paint colour add to the picture.

Inside, cabin upgrades include two new walnut and wood trim finishes, additional leather seat coverings and colour combinations, and a redesigned multifunction leather steering wheel.

Coming here to Ireland later this year will be models that will echo the current offering, with the particular focus falling on the CLS 220d AMG design line.

Along with 4MATIC all-wheel drive options, all are equipped with a Mercedes-Benz MBUX infotainment system with an artificial intelligence feature.

Besides petrol and four-cylinder diesel engines, power options include a mild hybrid with an integrated starter-generator 48-volt electrical system whose output of 195kW can be increased with a 15kW boost.

On the EQ all-electric front, yet another new model, EQB, is making its way towards the market. Practical in all respects – with adjustable second-row seats, an optional third-row seven-seat arrangement and 1,710-litres boot capacity — EQB will deliver electro-mobility in a family-size package.

Slotting into the Mercedes-EQ range above the entry-level EQA and below the larger mid-range EQC — EQB underlines the continued importance that Mercedes-Benz attaches to their B-size contender.

Further information coming in tandem with its European launch is expected to show a battery range of 478 km (WLTP), capacities from 66.5 kWh and power ratings up to and exceeding 200 kW. Front-wheel and all-wheel-drive versions are expected.

Tyre campaign

Now that travel restrictions are starting to lift, the Irish Tyre Industry Association (ITIA) is undertaking #RespectThePressure — a campaign to increase awareness of the importance

of regularly checking the pressure in tyres for drivers of all vehicles.

This campaign will inform motorists on how to identify the correct tyre pressure for each vehicle, to correctly inflate their tyres and how to look out for potential problems.

Tyres are the most important part of any vehicle when it comes to safety as they are the only point of contact between the driver and the road itself. Based on an analysis of road collision reports it is estimated that defective tyres are the most significant contributor (66%) to a collision and the cause of up to as many as 14 deaths each year.

ITIA CEO, Sue O’Neill, said: “Unfortunately, people don’t often think about checking their tyre pressure and motorists need to realise that incorrect inflation of their tyres does not only have important safety implications.

“To drive a vehicle with defective or worn tyres is an offence that will attract a fixed charge (or fine) of €80, plus two penalty points endorsed on the driver’s license on commission of the offence, or four penalty points following conviction in court.”

Suzuki added to O’Leary portfolio

Group Director, Kevin O’Leary, pictured with Suzuki Ireland’s Commercial Manager, Declan Maguire, following the announcement that Kevin O’Leary Group will be the new main dealer for Suzuki Automotive in Cork at the Silversprings Showroom.

Cork’s Kevin O’Leary Group has added the Suzuki brand to its portfolio.

As one of Cork’s longest-established motor companies, the O’Leary Group remain focused on growth and expansion, despite a challenging year.

The group has retail motor locations in Silversprings, Bandon and Clonmel, Co Tipperary.

This week group director Kevin O’Leary announced that there would be the third addition to their existing Opel and Honda brands in Silversprings, from the beginning of June, as they have now entered a partnership with Suzuki Automotive.

He said: “Suzuki has a strong customer base in Cork and are one of the top ten manufacturers in the world, they also remain positioned as a very stylish and affordable brand.

“This is a great opportunity for us and we are delighted to welcome Suzuki to its new home in Cork.”

A new seven-car showroom will include a dedicated Suzuki customer lounge and the indoor handover area will also be a first for Suzuki customers in Cork.