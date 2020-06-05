Wheels & Deals: New BMW Coupé, plus news from Lexus and Mitsubishi

BMW 4 Series Coupe

It’s been a busy couple of weeks for BMW. Last week they sprung the revised 5 Series on us and this week they unloaded the new 4 Series Coupé, which is expected to launch in Ireland later this year at a price tag of around €54,000.

BMW maintains the latest generation of the sporty premium two-seater underscores its distinctive character profile with both a vehicle concept focused squarely on delivering dynamic driving pleasure and the clear differentiation of the coupé from the new BMW 3 Series.

Market launch is planned from next October and sales will begin with five model variants; the BMW M440i xDrive Coupé will make its debut at the top of the range and it will be powered by a 374 bhp six-cylinder in-line petrol engine.

The range also includes two four-cylinder petrol engines and a four-cylinder diesel unit. Two six-cylinder in-line diesel engines will join the line-up in March 2021. The word from Munich is that mild hybrid technology for the six-cylinder in-line-petrol engine and all diesel engines sharpens their responses and optimises efficiency. A 48V starter-generator boosts the combustion engine with an extra 11 bhp and all diesel engines will now have two-stage turbocharging, while all model variants now come with a standard eight-speed Steptronic transmission. Optional eight-speed Steptronic Sport transmission with new Sprint function for instantaneous and dynamic acceleration manoeuvres. BMW xDrive intelligent all-wheel drive available for two model variants from launch and four variants from March 2021.

For those curious about such things, there will be a bespoke package of bracing elements to increase body rigidity. Centre of gravity is 21 millimetres lower and the rear-axle track 23 millimetres wider than on the latest BMW 3 Series Sedan. Lift-related dampers with bespoke tuning are fitted as standard and optional M Sport suspension with even firmer set-up for dampers, mounts and anti-roll bars, plus additional body struts and variable sport steering.

The first all-electric Lexus, the UX 300e, will be available in Ireland from January 2021.

Lexus all-electric

Lexus Ireland has announced its first all-electric vehicle, the UX 300e which will be available in Ireland from January 2021.

The new UX 300e has been developed for excellent on-road performance and features a low centre of gravity due to the motor and battery placement siting underneath the vehicle body, creating more space for drivers and passengers and a larger 367 litre boot space.

Leveraging Lexus’ unique experience in building over 1.7 million electrified hybrids since 2005, the UX 300e also includes a newly developed lithium-ion battery. Powered by a 54.3 kilowatt-hour high-capacity battery, it can achieve a 300km range on a single charge. The batteries are equipped with a temperature management system, as well as a specific monitoring system that regulates charging.

Lexus is offering a 10-year (or 1,000,000 km) extended battery cover.

Outlander deal

Mitsubishi Motors Ireland has announced a 0% APR HP Finance on the Outlander Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle.

If you order a Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV by July 31 next you can avail of the 0% APR HP finance offer and also get a free Wallbox Pulsar home charge point worth €800. The 2.4L Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV is the world’s best-selling Plug-in Hybrid, with a combined battery and petrol range of up to 600KM using unique Electric and Hybrid drive modes and a 45KM driving range on battery power alone, the Outlander PHEV is electric and more.

The 4WD Outlander PHEV has low running and maintenance costs and road tax of just €170. The 7.4 kW Pulsar charging point is compact, efficient and easy to use and comes with an integrated cable for charging your Outlander PHEV with ease.

The Pulsar is Wallbox’s bestselling charger, unique in its combination of design, compact size, and superior technology specially designed for home use.

The Outlander PHEV Intense model is available from €40,400, while the Outlander PHEV Instyle is available from €44,400 and the top of the line Outlander PHEV S-Edition is available from €48,250.

Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV has an eight year/150,000km warranty and five years Mitsubishi Assistance Package (MAP) for roadside assistance and breakdown cover in Ireland and Europe.