Skoda charge into electric world with Enyaq iV

Škoda will present its first all-electric SUV, the Enyaq iV, in Prague on September 1.

The model will kickstart a new era for the Czech car manufacturer, which is why the company says it is taking a major step forward in design terms with this car.

Emotive lines and balanced, dynamic proportions are combined in the first Škoda based on the Volkswagen Group’s modular electrification toolkit (MEB), which offers a generous interior and a sustainable yet fun driving experience.

Karl Neuhold, head of exterior design at ŠKODA, says the company is building on the emotive design language that characterises the Scala, the Kamiq and the new, fourth-generation Octavia.

“The Enyaq iV also features sculptural lines, clear surfaces and crystalline elements that draw inspiration from Bohemian crystal art. Its proportions, however, differ from those of our previous SUV models as it has a shorter front end and an elongated roofline. This creates a very dynamic look and transforms it into a proverbial ‘space shuttle,’ Neuhold commented this week.

He added that the design is progressive, balanced and confident. “The new proportions give it a special dynamic and a spacious interior, as well. Its large wheels and ground clearance give it the powerful presence of an SUV,” he commented.

Neuhold also said that the new model embodies all Škoda’s virtues and strengths in one vehicle and is an important step towards a sustainable future for the company.

“It combines spaciousness, versatility and clever ideas and incorporates surprising, smart features. It is suitable for families, people with active lifestyles and long-distance driving, making it the perfect companion for every day,” he said.

We will have more in a couple of weeks when the company officially launches this important new model.

Cupra range

Since its launch as a stand-alone brand in 2018, Cupra has developed a complete range of high-performance vehicles – the Cupra Ateca, the high-performance SUV, the Cupra Leon (in both 5-door and Sportstourer variants) and the Cupra Formentor, the first model exclusively developed by the brand.

“The Cupra Ateca marked the brand’s entry into a new segment, becoming a great success along the way, selling over 15,000 units since its launch at the end of 2018, and allowing Cupra to grow its position in the Ateca family – representing 15% of the mix,” said company CEO Wayne Griffiths.

Although none of the cars in the SEAT sub-brand have yet to be seen on Irish roads, Griffiths says the company has grown the family, bringing the character of the brand, incorporating a host of new technologies and evolving what the Cupra stands for.

He also announced that Cupra will start its path towards electrification this year with three high-performance plug-in hybrid cars: Cupra Formentor, Cupra Leon and Cupra Leon Sportstourer. In 2021, the brand will launch its first all-electric vehicle: CUPRA el-Born.

The latest step in Cupra’s evolution was the unveiling of the Formentor CUV, the first model developed from the ground up by the brand. Based on the MQB Evo platform, the vehicle combines the specific DNA of the brand, designed and engineered for the future, proposing an iconic model that combines sophistication, innovation and an intuitive and dynamic driving experience.

Named after the beautiful and wild cape on the Spanish island of Mallorca, in the Balearics, the body tone is reminiscent of a robust all-terrain vehicle, but the Formentor’s design uses the aesthetic technique to lighten the vehicle’s silhouette.

Unlike the rough finish on a traditional SUV, the high-performance crossover merges the all-terrain attributes, with the compactness and sporty essence of a hatchback, but in a coupe form-factor, the perfect combination.

A range of exterior colour options, including Magnetic Tech Matt and Petrol Blue Matt help increase the design cues of the vehicle, while also allowing you to personalise the vehicle to your tastes.

Two high-performance powertrains provide the perfect personality to accompany the looks. A 310 bhp (228kW)/400Nm 4Drive 2.0 litre TSI turbocharged petrol unit provides traditional performance while plug-in hybrid technology – a 150 bhp (110kW) TSI petrol engine, combined with the 115 bhp (85kW) electric motor – for a total output of 245 bhp (180kW) -, and 13kWh lithium-ion battery pack – allows the Formentor to provide the ultimate in electrified performance but minimising its environmental impact.

The Formentor can run in full electric mode for up to 60km (WLTP).

The five-door Leon and Leon Sportstourer are expected to expand the brand’s appeal even further, allowing customers to choose the vehicle that best fits their lifestyle, without needing to compromise on performance, comfort or practicality.

The new Cupra Leon is designed, developed and will be produced in Martorell, at the brand’s facilities. It will enter the market in autumn.

Then there is Cupra Ateca, which was the first vehicle to be launched under the stand-alone high-performance brand and offered a unique proposition in the market, bringing the highest performance of any SUV outside of the premium manufacturers.

It will enter the market from September 2020, so there is a chance we might see it here before the year’s end.

Loads of Lexus

Lexus has announced it has delivered its five millionth SUV.

The first Lexus SUV, the LX, debuted in 1996, while in 1998, Lexus pioneered the luxury crossover market with its first RX model.

The global line-up now includes six SUV and crossover models: UX, NX, RX, RX L, GX and LX.

Lexus Hybrid drivetrains power 96% of all Lexus SUVs sold in Western Europe and we are told that the line-up will grow further in 2020 with the all-electric UX 300e.

Watch this space