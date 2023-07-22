Travel News: Take the ferry to a Gaeltacht break on Oileán Chléire

Cape Escape

If you’re looking for a Gaeltacht escape in Cork this summer, making a break to gorgeous Oileán Chléire has never been easier.

Cape Clear Ferries have a new ferry, the aptly named Carraig Aonair, and its summer schedule will reduce crossing to the island from 45 minutes to just 25.

They also offer scenic tours to one of the county’s most spectacular landmarks, Fastnet Rock — where better to enjoy a summer sunset?

Paris

Cork Airport has announced its latest route, with Ryanair to fly a new, three-times per week service to Paris Beauvais.

Starting from October 29, the service will operate to the French airport on Wednesdays, Saturdays, and Sundays making it an option for a longer weekend break.

Just note that Beauvais is located about 100km north of Paris — a bus transfer will get you to the city centre in about 1hr 15mins. Current regular fares (incl. carry-on) start from €180 return.

Greenway

Go Ireland’s ever-increasing greenway network expands further next Tuesday with the launch of the first phase of the Southeast Greenway in Co Wexford.

The Rosbercon to Glenmore stretch in New Ross, taking in the stunning Rose Fitzgerald Kennedy Bridge, will form 6km of the eventual 24km route.

When fully completed it will wind from Wexford through South Kilkenny into Waterford City before connecting up with the Waterford Greenway — all meaning a 72km greenway linking New Ross to Dungarvan.

Chef Gareth Mullins of The Marker Hotel.

Making a Marker

One of the capital’s most stylish hotels, The Marker has rebranded to become Anantara The Marker Dublin Hotel to reflect its takeover by the global luxury hotel group of the same name, with a renovation including refurb of its 187 rooms, the launch of the hotel’s new destination restaurant, Forbes Street by Garreth Mullins, on down to finer details such as the replacement of plastic room key cards by sustainable wooden ones.

Connemara West Cottages.

Connemara Cottages

Set up by a local cooperative, Connemara West Cottages is a collection of thatched holiday homes in the scenic village of Tullycross on the Renvyle Peninsula.

Guests can enjoy rustic design with home comforts go leor while being perfectly located to explore everywhere from Connemara National Park and Kylemore Abbey to the endless secret beaches of the Connemara coastline.