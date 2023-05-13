All aboard: 10 international ferry routes from Ireland

Who’s taking the dog to France? The kids to Wales? Or the mother-in-law to Bilbao?
With routes from Ireland operating to England, Scotland, Wales, France, Spain and the Isle of Man this summer, ferry holiday options may be a lot more diverse than we think.
Consumer efforts to reduce flying miles along with the rising costs of car rental means sail and drive getaways have never sounded more appealing.
But what are our destination options — and the costs involved? This week we look at ten great routes available from Ireland.
- Fares from €380 per two adults plus car; irishferries.com