All aboard: 10 international ferry routes from Ireland

Who’s taking the dog to France? The kids to Wales? Or the mother-in-law to Bilbao?

With routes from Ireland operating to England, Scotland, Wales, France, Spain and the Isle of Man this summer, ferry holiday options may be a lot more diverse than we think.

Consumer efforts to reduce flying miles along with the rising costs of car rental means sail and drive getaways have never sounded more appealing.

But what are our destination options — and the costs involved? This week we look at ten great routes available from Ireland.

Stena Line are now offering Pet Cabins.

Rosslare — Cherbourg

Served by Stena’s brand new Vision vessel, the Rosslare to Cherbourg route is set to be the most frequent service between Ireland and France this summer.

A 16-hour overnight crossing gets you to Normandy but with bars, restaurants, and everything from a Nordic spa to the ship’s Happy World play centre, there’s plenty to keep all the family busy – including the dog.

Stena are offering designated pet-friendly cabins on all Stena routes this summer. Summer fares from €897 return per car, cabin, and two adults.

Belfast — Cairnryan

Did you know it takes pretty much the same time to travel from Belfast to Scotland by ferry as it does to get to Dublin by train?

That’s all thanks to Stena’s high-spec service service and while cabins won’t be necessary on the shortest ferry crossing from Ireland (just over two hours), pets can avail of a new travel lounge launching on May 21.

On the Scottish side, Cairnryan makes a great springboard for Scotland’s western coast while you can be in the heart of the Highlands within a four-hour drive.

Summer fares from €376 return per car and two adults. Tip: Check out P&O Ferries’ service from Larne for another option.

The beautiful city of Privateers - Saint Malo in Brittany, France

Cork — Roscoff

Currently, the only ferry service operating out of Ringaskiddy, Cork to Roscoff is also Ireland’s only ferry service to Brittany.

Operated by Brittany Ferries, the service runs twice weekly throughout the summer with the overnight journey aboard the Amorique taking 16 hours.

Summer fares from €950 return per car, cabin, and two adults.

Ballycastle - Port Ellen

If you’re looking to add a twist to your North Antrim staycation, the high-speed Kintyre Express passenger ferry operates a zippy summer service from Ballycastle to two destinations in Scotland.

Running from Friday to Monday, you can set off to Campbeltown on the Mull of Kintyre or to Port Ellen on the Inner Hebridean Island of Islay.

Fares are £80/£150 and bikes are carried for free.

For a second option, check out Aquaholics who also offer day trips to the Isle of Islay from Ballycastle.

Dublin — Douglas

If you’re looking for a ferry break without the stress of motorways or wrong-side-of-the-road driving woes, then why not consider a visit to the Isle of Man?

Our Celtic cousins lie just a three-hour crossing to the east with plenty to discover within the island.

Visit the impressive 12th-century Peel Castle, take a ride on the Isle of Man Steam Railway, or explore the coastline of what is the only entire nation in the world to be recognised as a UNESCO Biosphere.

Summer fares from £306 return per car and two adults.

Tip: Look into the ferry’s crossings from Belfast for potentially cheaper fares and alternative crossing times.

The cityscape of Bilbao at sunset, Spain. The Nervion river crosses Bilbao downtown, hosting in its margins the traditional and modern buildings of the city with Guggenheim museum and Iberdrola tower

Rosslare — Bilboa

With the Cork to Santander route put on ice, you can now travel to Northern Spain via the sunny Southeast.

The upgraded Salamanca vessel by Brittany Ferries gets you there with the crossing taking between 28-32 hours.

Myriad facilities onboard the vessel should keep you entertained but when you do finally land, look forward to everything from multicultural Balboa, Spain’s stunning north coast, and the Pyrenees region.

Summer fares from €824 return per car and two adults plus cabin; Brittany Ferries are also billing fares from €510 return for a reserved seat versus a cabin.

Dublin — Holyhead

One of Ireland’s busiest ferry routes, the Irish Ferries service from Dublin to Holyhead connects us to Wales in as little as two and a half hours.

You can choose from a fleet of cruise ferries from the Ulysses to the Dublin Swift which will take you over the Irish Sea in just over two hours.

Once in Holyhead, you have the perfect base to discover North Wales from Eryri (aka Snowdonia) National Park to the Elan Valley home to one of the UK’s most impressive dark sky reserves.

Summer fares from €380 return per car and two adults.

Dublin — Liverpool

Thinking of a UK road trip this summer?

The frequency of the Dublin-Liverpool route makes this Merseyside route a great option for an English holiday “Up North”.

Both Stena and P&O Ferries serve the route with crossing times as little as eight hours one way.

Beyond the city itself, the area makes a great gateway to explore some of England’s most iconic national parks: from Liverpool, you’re only 90 minutes from the Peak District and two hours from Lake District…. save by staying at some of the excellent campgrounds in the area.

Rosslare — Pembroke or Fishguard

For a summer in South Wales you have two options to travel from Rosslare.

Stena travel to Fishguard while from early June, Irish Ferries will sail to Pembroke aboard their new Oscar Wilde vessel: the largest and fastest passenger cruise ferry on the Irish Sea.

You can avail of a duty-free shopping space, dine at the café, bar or self-service restaurant plus there’s also a children’s play area and pet facilities.

Fares from €380 per two adults plus car; irishferries.com

Note: All fares available at time of print. Cheaper fares may be available for non cabin sailings with fares also available for foot passengers and cyclists.