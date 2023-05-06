Taking a walk on the wild side: the Faoi Bhláth tour on Inis Meáin

As Ireland’s staycation scene grows all the stronger, our sustainable tourism industry continues to blossom in various hues of green. The desire for slow tourism, to unplug and reconnect with nature, has never been greater, and with that comes a budding emergence of nature guides across the island, bringing intimate insights into our landscapes, flora, and fauna.
This week, I chatted to Aédin Ní Thiarnaigh, a wildflower enthusiast whose Instagram page @blathannafiaine led to her acclaimed RTÉ nature series Faoi Bhláth. Following the series, she is combining her myriad passions and skills by offering her Bláthanna Fiáine Wildflower Walks tours on Inis Meáin and giving tourists a growing appreciation for their roots — in every sense.
- Details: Aedin’s tours cost €20pp (minimum numbers apply) and are offered in English or Irish. They can be booked via blathannafiaine@outlook.com