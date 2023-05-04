Fastnet Film Festival: Impressive roster for annual event in Schull 

Schull will again become the centre of the Irish film world later this month when stars and filmmakers gather for the Fastnet Film Festival. Taking place in the West Cork village on May 24-28, the event was launched on Wednesday night at the ‘Cinematographers’ Party’ at the Crane Lane in Cork.

While launching the event, filmmaker Gerry Stembridge and festival chairperson Tom McCarthy revealed that special guest for 2023 will be actor Aidan Quinn, who’ll be in interview with former director-general of the BBC, Greg Dyke (also an ex-director of Manchester United), along with screenings of Legends Of The Fall and two more of the star’s films.