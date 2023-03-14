Northern exposure: a trip to Sweden's Gothenburg Archipelago

We Irish may love to migrate south, but there’s something about those sparse, gilded sky, northern climes that always gets my wanderlust fluttering.
So when I was recently planning a spring Nordic getaway and my friends in Copenhagen were considering an Easter break, we decided to join road-trip forces and head north on an escape from the Danish capital. And so after feeding the Airbnb filter with our various wish-list criteria, a dream island off the Swedish coast became our unexpected common denominator and we found ourselves road-tripping to the stunning — if unexpected setting — of the Gothenburg Archipelago.
- our luxury Airbnb cost a zingy €400 per night, however, it sleeps up to ten and our party of four diluted the costs nicely.
- Fares to and from Knarrholmen island are €10pp while the ferry from Denmark to Sweden cost €118 per car return.
- We hired a car from the car share app Go More for €80 per day.
- Given its excellent infrastructure, the Gothenburg Archipelago is also very accessible via train and tram (you’d just have to schlepp groceries with you).
- Ryanair, SAS and Norwegian all fly from Dublin to Copenhagen from €150 return while Ryanair also offer a service from Dublin direct to Gothenburg.