Emerald Park FAQs: Everything you need to know before the former Tayto Park reopens

Why is it called Emerald Park and what else has changed?

The park formally known as Tayto is rebranding and opens on March 25. It is changing its name to Emerald Park as the Tayto sponsorship deal reached the end of its partnership.

Emerald Park’s name was inspired by Ireland’s ‘Emerald Isle’ nickname as well as Co Meath's lush green countryside. It was chosen after the park commissioned research and found Emerald Park was the most popular name.

Other changes include the end of the Tayto Factory Tour experience and the park will no longer be providing complimentary Tayto Crisps at the exit.

Are there any new rides in the park?

The Cú Chulainn Coaster will still draw visitors to Emerald Park

Anyone returning to the park post-rebrand will be glad to learn favourites like the Cú Chulainn Coaster are still running and two new junior rides have been added to the park as well.

What about the zoo?

Animal lovers can still visit the zoo at Emerald Park, which is home to 250 animals from lemurs to leopards and everything in between. The park also has some new arrivals being unveiled in the next month.

Visitors can also enjoy the Petting Farm, take a walk on the wild side at Lemur Wood or experience a spectacular bird of prey display at World of Raptors.

Should I pack a lunch?

You can bring your own food but there are a range of on-site restaurants and cafés offering hot food like burgers, chicken pizza and even roast dinners, plus ice cream and snack options along the way.

When does it open and how much does it cost?

Visitors can save 20% by pre-booking tickets online

Emerald Park opens its doors to the public on March 25. To celebrate the new Emerald Park website going live, a reduced ticket rate for the opening weekend has been launched with an additional 20% saving.

A pre-booked All Access ticket usually costs €35, while a pre-booked Junior zone ticket is €30. On the day, those tickets cost €47 and €43 respectively. There are reduced rate tickets for senior citizens (€27) and for visitors with additional needs (€22) and free entry for their accompanying carer. Children under three also get free entry.

Tickets allow access to all attractions (full access to Junior Zone attractions and playgrounds for children), the zoo and to special events. Pre-booking is advised as the park operates at a limited ticket capacity.

Tickets can be pre-booked from emeraldpark.ie.

What are Emerald Park’s opening hours?

On the park’s opening weekend, it will open from 10am until 5pm. From April, it will open from 10am until 6pm.

Last admission is two hours before official park closing time. The majority of attractions open within 30 minutes of the official park opening times and attraction queues will close 30 minutes before the park’s closing time.