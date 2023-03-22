Active breaks just a skip away from home

On the right track

A much-loved family favourite is the West Cork Model Railway Village in Clonakilty, Co Cork. A lot of love and community effort has gone into making this fully-scaled model of the historic West Cork Railway Line with working miniature trains. There are also remote control boats, mini-diggers and a play area, as well as a charming railway carriage café and shop.

Another delightful train-themed attraction is the Suir Valley Railway, at Kilmeaden in Co Waterford. Relive the magic of the golden age of rail on Ireland’s longest narrow gauge railway which runs along 10km of the abandoned Waterford-Dungarvan line. Board at the beautifully refurbished railway platform, built in 1878, and take a trip back in time, along the banks of the River Suir and Waterford Greenway. You will get a glimpse into the grounds of the stunning Mount Congreve, which is worth a visit in itself. The stately home and its stunning gardens recently received a €7m upgrade. Home to one of the largest private plant collections in the world, and a haven of nature, kids will love exploring the expanse of gardens and woodlands, with treats to follow in the Stables café, or for something a little more formal, try afternoon tea in the beautifully restored Tack Room.

Craic in the Kingdom

Kerry continues to draw visitors from all around Ireland with a wealth of activities for families. The Oceanworld Aquarium in Dingle never fails to disappoint the smallies, and is the perfect place to while away a few hours on those soft Kerry days when outdoor fun is off the menu. The same applies to the Aqua Dome in Tralee, where kids can surf the waves and wrestle river rapids, hopefully guaranteeing an early bedtime. For those with any energy left over, there is also an 18-hole mini golf course.

Penguins in the Oceanworld Aquarium in Dingle, Co Kerry engage with painting. Photo: Domnick Walsh

Valentia Island is a day trip with a difference. Drive across the bridge from Portmagee over to the picturesque village of Knightstown — stop for some delicious ice cream on the way at Valentia Ice Cream, located in the original milking parlour of the Daly farmstead. For the dinosaur lovers, seek out the tetrapod track on the north east of the island — discovered by a Swiss university student, it is believed the footprints were created almost 400 million years ago, marking the oldest evidence of one of the first water-dwelling creatures. The ferry from Knightstown will take you back to the Skellig Ring, where you can follow in the footsteps of Luke Skywalker, and take in the majestic sight of the famous Skellig Michael.

Get Your Vitamin Sea

Bring out your inner David Hasselhoff (ask the oldies) at one of Ireland’s most popular surf spots, the seaside resort of Tramore in Co Waterford. There are various surf schools operating all year round, offering group and individual lessons to all ages, you can even get them as Gaeilge, más mian leat. After all that frolicking in the waves, treat yourselves to one of the legendary hot chocolates at surfers’ favourite, Molly’s café. Add a local blaa to your order if the sea air has given you an appetite. If that’s not enough ocean activity, try a kayaking tour around the Copper Coast. One of the area's hidden gems is Newtown Cove, just beyond Tramore, which is home to a beach, a forest and also the former ‘men-only’ Guillamene, a legendary diving and sea-angling spot nestled between the rocks down a set of steep steps — for experienced swimmers only but it’s also great fun to watch. Just up along the coast is the lovely village of Fenor, home to a fantastic public playground, as well as the family-run Copper Coast Mini Farm. Get up close with alpaca, llamas, goats, and a ‘micro’ pig as well as the old reliables, the chickens and ducks. It also features a large sand barn with sit-on diggers and a go-kart track for the little speed demons in your life.

On the Hook

Hop on the ferry from the picturesque village of Passage East in Co Waterford and you’ll be in Hook Head in the blink of an eye, where the many delights of Co Wexford await. Kids are always fascinated by the landmark attraction of Hook Lighthouse, one of the oldest in operation in the world. As well as spectacular views of the sea, it also has a playground, visitor centre and a lovely, welcoming café. If the weather is nice, and it usually is in the sunny south east, have a picnic on the grass. On the way, you’ll also pass Loftus Hall — brush up on the local legend beforehand and you can enthral, and terrify, the younger family members with the story of how the haunted mansion once played host to the devil himself.

Tourists visiting Hook Lighthouse in Churchtown, Co Wexford. Picture: Andy Gibson

For history buffs, the spirit of John F Kennedy looms large in nearby New Ross, which is rightly proud of its links to the great statesman. After a visit to the famine ship Dunbrody on the town quay, head to the Kennedy Homestead in Dunganstown, JFK’s ancestral home, which he visited in 1963, shortly before his death. It now has a museum and interpretive exhibit dedicated to the Kennedy story and legacy. Also nearby is the JFK Memorial Park and Arboretum, a lovely tranquil spot for a stroll. Get some sea air and refuel with fish and chips in the scenic town of Duncannon, which also has a spacious and well-equipped playground for the kids to let off steam.

Go West

The bustling town of Westport in Co Mayo is a great spot to potter around in, with artisan shops, cafes and restaurants galore. Just outside the town is Westport House and Gardens, which has all you could want in an outdoor destination, including a caravan and camping site, and plenty of fun family options, all in a convenient location. The jewel in the crown is the Pirate Adventure Park, inspired by Connacht’s own Pirate Queen, Granuaile, where you can avail of a host of attractions including a cannonball run slide, swinging ship and a pirates plunge log flume. Another big draw is the park’s interactive gaming room, featuring an immersive life-size game console. You might need a few days to fit in all the activities on offer, including archery, off-road mini jeeps, foot darts, swan pedalos, pony rides and a mini-train. Not forgetting the opportunity to take a tour of the house and roam through the gardens.

The Pirate Adventure Park, Westport, Co Mayo.

Forest fun

For families who like their activities with a large helping of nature, Lough Key Forest Park in Co Roscommon is the perfect fit. Get a truly different perspective of how the area’s stunning landscape was shaped from the vantage point of Ireland’s only tree-canopy walk. Let loose like Tarzan on the zip-lines, or opt for a more sedate boat tour. There are also various graded walking and cycling trails to cover all ages and abilities. If you are up to a completely different challenge, Lough Key is also home to Boda Borg, a Swedish concept unique to Ireland. Requiring a minimum of three people, your team will be put to the test as you progress through a series of rooms involving quests and challenges that will require plenty of ingenuity, imagination and teamwork. For more lake-based activities in Roscommon, check out Baysports water sports centre, Ireland’s largest inflatable water park, located on the shores of Lough Ree in Hodson Bay, home to the world’s tallest floating slide.