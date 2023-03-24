Top 8: Delicious Easter eggs put to the taste test

There’s good news for Easter eggs and the environment in this year’s survey: no elaborate wrapping and most samples had edible or paper stands. Cellophane is made from natural sources (usually wood) is often used - it isn’t recyclable but is biodegradable, so put it in your compost bin.

I tried especially hard this year to buy local products. Our businesses provide employment, which has a knock-on effect on the local economy.

We mainly went for milk chocolate to please younger tasters (enthusiastic volunteers) but tested two dark chocolate eggs to accommodate some adults. The higher the cocoa solid percentage, the less room there is for added sugar and fats, albeit as cocoa butter which at least is natural.

Sugar is often top of the list and we found some milk chocolate eggs with a high 50% sugar content. The compromise is to eat small amounts of chocolate mindfully, savouring every nuance by allowing a piece of Easter egg to melt slowly on the palate to become a creamy, luxurious mouthful. Keep leftovers in a zippy bag for days when you need a lift.

Buttermilk salted caramel is available at Quay Co-op Cork (€9.99) for those needing a dairy-free egg.

Marks & Spencer M&S Collection - Belgian Milk Chocolate egg. Food pics: Larry Cummins

M&S Belgian milk chocolate layered egg 345g €18 (€5.21/100g)

Delicious Piedmont hazelnut truffle and chopped roasted hazelnuts form a soft layer inside this hollow egg with 20% cocoa solids chocolate. The darker milk chocolate coating with 40% cocoa solids provides a deliciously rich, sophisticated pointy shape like a turkey egg. In attractive packaging, all eggs in this store are plastic-free. Made in Ireland by Lir.

Score: 9.5

Lorge Chocolatier, Kenmare, Co Kerry - dark chocolate egg.

Lorge Chocolatier dark chocolate egg 160g €14.95 (€9.34/100g)

Dark chocolate with 70% cocoa solids, has streaks of milk chocolate (40%) and white chocolate (28%). The five chocolates have interesting flavours. Excellent dark chocolate quality – no bitterness – loved by tasters. Made by Frenchman Benoit Lorge in Kenmare, the wrapping is cellophane on a plastic stand, but carbon neutral is the aim. We bought at The Chocolate Shop, English Market, Cork.

Score: 10

O'Conaill Chocolate egg

Ó Conaill milk chocolate egg 250g €15 (€6/100g)

With a flat bottom, this egg sits cleverly horizontally without any stand, the simple cellophane and raffia ties showing respect for the environment. 33% cocoa solids deliver a creamy texture that tasters loved, along with a hint of rich vanilla. While high in sugars, it’s not at all sweet which appealed to tasters.

Score: 9

Skelligs Chocolate, Co Kerry - Milk Chocolate Fruit and Nut egg.

Skelligs milk chocolate fruit & nut 175g €10.95 (€6.25/100g)

Cocoa solids of 33% is decent for milk chocolate, Nuts and raisins are chopped and scattered throughout the hollow shell. Older tasters loved the reminder of fruit and nut bars in their childhood. Not too much depth of flavour and quite sweet for some adults. Made in Kerry, from a large selection. We bought in Bradleys Cork.

Score: 8.25

Chez Emily dark chocolate egg.

Chez Emily dark chocolate egg 195g €10.95 (€5.61/100g)

This egg sits on a tiny paper cup instead of plastic. A good idea.

Cocoa nibs of 100% cocoa solids add interest to the texture of this smooth egg of 70% cocoa solids with 55% cocoa in the milk chocolate giving this a rich, interesting flavour. Tasters liked the blend of dark and milk chocolate.

Made in Dublin from Belgian chocolate.

Score: 9

David Chocolatier Milk Honeycomb Brittle Egg

David Chocolatier milk honeycomb brittle 650g €19.50 (€3/100g)

A stand made from chocolate instead of plastic was noticed by tasters. The wrapping is cellophane. The substantial honeycomb brittle bar attached is a bonus. Tasters liked the smooth richness of the milk chocolate. Eggs can be decorated with names, occasions etc. Good price. From O’Keeffes, St Lukes, Cork; Fitzpatricks Glounthaune, Co Cork, Neighbourfood Cork and online at davidchocolatier.com

Score: 9

Koko Chocolate Egg

Koko 290g €28 (€9.65/100g)

Hand painting in the splashy style of Jackson Pollock means no two eggs are the same. The richness from 33.6% cocoa solids with a liveliness that had tasters reaching for more.

A chocolate disc keeps it in place in the cardboard box. Our second rare full score.

Retailing at Fallon & Byrne, Brown Thomas Dublin and in a pop-up in BT Cork from March 3, Pier Road Kinsale shop and online.

Score: 10

Butlers Milk Chocolate egg

Butlers Milk chocolate egg 245g €12 (€4.89/100g)

With a nice selection of seven mini bars, the egg has 32% cocoa solids.

Good to see the packaging is recyclable. Compared to our top markers the flavours here were not as rich or interesting, but this may appeal to children, and our tasters were happy to tuck in. Good for the price.

Score: 7.75