Travel deals: A last-minute break to Dubai, Christmas in Belfast and Black Friday bargains 

One of Ireland’s biggest Christmas markets kicks off this weekend. Set on the gardens outside Belfast City Hall, the colourful market runs until December 22 and is a great incentive to spend a night or two Laganside.
Dozens of authentic and local stands include everything from Belgian waffles to Hug in a Mug Glühwein from the Mosel Valley and you’ll also find a vintage helter skelter and carousel. If you’re looking for a great base, you’ll find it hard to beat The Harrison, a boutique property in the Queen’s Corner loaded with seasonal cheer.