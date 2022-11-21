Travel deals: A last-minute break to Dubai, Christmas in Belfast and Black Friday bargains 

Belfast Christmas Market

One of Ireland’s biggest Christmas markets kicks off this weekend. Set on the gardens outside Belfast City Hall, the colourful market runs until December 22 and is a great incentive to spend a night or two Laganside.

Dozens of authentic and local stands include everything from Belgian waffles to Hug in a Mug Glühwein from the Mosel Valley and you’ll also find a vintage helter skelter and carousel. If you’re looking for a great base, you’ll find it hard to beat The Harrison, a boutique property in the Queen’s Corner loaded with seasonal cheer.

visitbelfast.com

Bergen

There’s a new Norwegian airline coming to town. From next April, Nordic operator Wideroe will operate a service from Dublin to the beautiful coastal town of Bergen. Norway’s second city, famed for its beautifully preserved old town, lies just a two-hour flight north and with the route operating on Thursdays and Sundays, it will make the perfect option for an alternative weekend getaway. Fares including luggage start from €220 return.

wideroe.no

Winter in Dubai

I’ve never booked a package holiday with an airline before, but I’m tempted! Emirates are offering some pretty nice winter deals to both the Gulf and beyond with its current sale. Flying from Dublin in December, you can enjoy a three-night all-inclusive stay at the luxury Riu Dubai from €1349pp, while €1509 will get you a week at The Sands, in Khao Lak, in Thailand, with free cooking classes included.

emiratesholidays.ie

Canaries: Black Friday

It’s that time of the year! Click & Go, Ireland’s fastest-growing online travel company, are teaming up with Aer Lingus to offer a number of Black Friday deals to the Canary Islands.

A seven-night stay at the four-star Broncemar Beach Suites in Fuerteventura costs from €499pps (ex. Dublin) with the deals available every month until March 2023. Don’t forget you can use One4All vouchers against Aer Lingus too.

clickandgo.com

Flying from Cork?

Sunway are offering a seven-night trip to Gran Canaria on January 8 staying at the two-star Corona Roja Apartments from €639pps.

sunway.ie

Festive Cork

Thinking of a festive break in the city? The Kingsley on the banks of the River Lee are offering a pre-Christmas escape if you’re looking for a base to rest your shopping bags. Valid from December 1, a night stay including breakfast and a three course meal at the hotel’s Springboard restaurant starts from €319pps. While there, be sure to enjoy the hotel’s thermal suite with infinity pool overlooking the river.

thekingsley.ie