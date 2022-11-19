Slopes of Schladming: Learning to ski in the mountains of Austria

With the first glimpse of the slopes, panic began to set in. Thankfully, as one does in Austria, it was to the soundtrack of the Sound of Music, so it didn’t seem so bad: ‘Raindrops on roses and whiskers on kittens, bright-coloured ski pants and warm borrowed mittens.’
- A full body base layer, which is your thermal layer.
- A mid-layer, this could be a fleece or thin wool jumper. Avoid cotton here as it absorbs sweat which will sit on your skin and begin to freeze.
- A water-resistant ski jacket and salopettes – which is a fancy word for ski pants, something I learned when I arrived to my cousin’s house to borrow everything listed above. Finally, there are snow boots (to get around town when you’re not in your skis), ski socks, gloves and goggles. All other equipment, such as skis, ski boots, ski poles and a helmet would be rented.
After discovering how to steer and brake, I found myself sitting back, inhaling the beautiful natural surroundings of the picturesque Alps. ‘Freeing’, ‘peaceful’ and ‘thrilling’ were never the words I would have associated with tobogganing, but the ride from the summit to the base was a real ‘pinch me’ moment. Along the route there are four rustic cabins/huts to eat and drink before, after or during the toboggan run. According to my fellow tobogganers, stopping and paying one or two a visit along the way was all part of the experience. Don’t mind if I do!
- Anna travelled to Schladming with Topflight, She stayed at the 3* Hotel Neue Post located in the centre of Schladming.
- Topflight offer seven night holidays to Schladming, which will operate from December 24 with the final departure of the season on March 11 for St Patrick’s week.