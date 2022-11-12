Cliff at Lyons, Kildare: Relax in a rustic rural retreat

Think of the five-star accommodation Cliff Group and the Cliff House in Ardmore, one of Munster’s most sought reservations, immediately springs to mind. But have you ever thought of a break at the group’s more unheralded offering, the Cliff at Lyons? Set in what was once of the country’s most magnificent working demesnes, the Cliff at Lyons in Kildare has been building its reputation as one of the finest escapes in the country, so I recently headed to the property to rate its offerings.

First impressions

Occupying an idyllic swathe of real estate along the Kildare-Dublin border, the Cliff at Lyons is located outside Celbridge and just a handy 10-minute bolt off the N7. Parked up and with my dog, Vipp, in tow, we wander up to the reception courtyard which is an immediately arresting crossroads of hospitality heaven.

I’m surrounded by a beautiful collection of old buildings; a barracks, forge, and old flour mill all converted into hotel buildings are embellished by fountains, French gardens, kitchen gardens, canals, waterfalls, sage-coloured window frames popping against rose and lavender blooms and an all-round flora fantasy land. It’s a prim yet postcard backdrop and you’ll be hard pushed to find more scenic grounds in Ireland.

Come evening, ambient light installations across the grounds would even ramp up the magic even more.

Bedrooms at Cliff at Lyons

Suite talk

Given the property’s origins, Cliff at Lyons is essentially a working estate village turned luxury rustic retreat and offers guests a luxurious smattering of accommodation options from boutique-style hotel rooms to luxurious self-contained rentals.

Myself and Vipp were staying in one of the larger offerings, Love One Cottage; a stunning rose-clad property flanked by a narrow canal and a lily pond straight from a love sonnet. Many five-star resorts offer self-catering options in new-build addendums, but Love One is an original, characterful property with an interior makeover fit for the cover of Country Living.

There is a generous living space where leather couches and ottomans wrap around an impressive fireplace, a huge window seat complete with throws overlooks the private gardens while a gourmand’s delight rustic kitchen is stocked with everything bar a brace of pheasant.

Upstairs, I have the pick of two bedrooms, both with four poster beds and charming en suites while a doggy bed is also provided for Vipp. It’s a country escape with a luxury twist, think Home Farm in Emmerdale with just a hint of Provence.

The Well in the Garden relaxation room

At your service

Pairing perfectly with the Cliff at Lyon’s garden oasis brief is the property’s rather glorious, The Well in the Garden Spa. Hotel spas can often be tucked away and stripped of natural light but the Cliff’s at Lyon’s newly opened garden room and thermal suite offers a blissful in-out flow from indoors to a private jardin oasis.

After settling in with some spa questionnaire homework and a glass of Prosecco (Vipp was safely across the courtyard watching Paw Patrol), I’m led outdoors by spa manager Danielle to a private copper bathtub where I soak into a peat-for-your-feet, treatment. The magical mulch along with a rosemary salt body scrub and various wildflowers is a treatment billed to “soothe the sole” (clever) and my soak followed by an ice shower and steam in my own private sauna is a holistic heaven.

Even without the indulgence of a spa treatment, the grounds at the Cliff at Lyons are there to calm. After my treatment, Vipp and I walk the beautiful grounds before popping him up to meet the property’s resident collection of pigs. It’s such a rarity to see free-range pigs nowadays so it’s a novelty for both Vipp and myself.

Elsewhere you can enjoy bike hire, guided garden walks, and cocktail demos or you can even meander along the Grand Canal towpath which lies right alongside the estate (perfect for dog walking).

Cliff at Lyons' water feature

Food and drink

The Cliff at Lyons offers a daytime café, The Pantry, as well two restaurants; the Michelin-starred Aimsir known for its leading sustainability ethos as well as The Mill Restaurant set in the original (if magnificently overhauled) flour mill.

I dined in the latter which was an impressive, almost theatrical space overlooking the gushing river and waterwheel outside. My starter of heirloom tomatoes and lobster was straight-from-the-garden/trawler fresh (if, perhaps a little low on lobster for €20) while my main of stone bass was accompanied by a flavour burst of aubergine caponata (and copper pot of grade-A chipper chips). A chocolate and hazelnut marquis capped a fine meal (which incidentally features some of the most beautiful dinnerware I have seen before me) but at €80 per head and being the property’s more affordable outfit it does place Cliff at Lyons on the pricier end of the dining spectrum. All mains cost over €42 including one side — sometimes there’s a lot to be said for a knock-out gourmet burger option.

Breakfast the next morning was served in the property’s rather gorgeous orangery. For anybody who has dined at their sister hotel in Ardmore, you’ll experience a similar affair down to the menu styling and options. I enjoyed a delicious veggie mix of mushrooms and spinach though my gluten-free toast paled in comparison to non-coeliacs offering of tiered baked goods.

Check out?

I found the Cliff at Lyons to be a jaw-droppingly gorgeous property with my stay hitting all the hospitality highs from its wonderful accommodation, fine food options and its pretty dreamy spa. Guests also get to savour a true country break just a short 30-minute commute from the capital while the property’s ever-changing menus, gardens and package offerings make the property a true escape for all seasons.

For a winter break, the property is offering their Lyons By The Fire package right now from €265pps. The deal includes a one-night stay with welcome hot toddy, a mulled wine kit gift in your room, an Aimsir farm tour, 45-minute access to the spa’s thermal suite, cocktail making demo, three-course meal at The Mill Restaurant and breakfast the next morning.

Tom was a guest of the property for this review; cliffatlyons.ie