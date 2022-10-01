From harvest bounty to Halloween: ten Irish events for autumn

Once the leaves fall, the mid-term countdown is on and the Halloween masks start filling the stores, you know that autumn season is in full swing.

But what events are adding a little pumpkin spice to the calendar this year? From food festivals to Halloween events, here are 10 great events to keep you entertained across the country.

1. Derry | Halloween Festival

If you fancy going all out for Halloween this year, then look no further than Europe’s largest Halloween festival which takes place in Derry later this month.

More than 100,000 spook-seeking revellers are set to swoop down on Foyleside, which in recent years has effectively billed itself as the HQ of Halloween.

Beyond the event’s blockbuster carnival parade and fireworks display on the big night, a haunting host of events will take place in locations across the city as well as spilling into Strabane and Donegal.

In Derry’s walled centre, visitors will be invited to partake in a little ‘exorcise’ (get it?) along the 1km City of Bones Trail where spooky animated projections and creepy walkabout characters are ready to pounce at every corner. You won’t go hungry feasting at the LegenDerry Food Market either.

2. IndieCork Cinema & Music Festival

The 10th incarnation of one of Cork’s most esteemed calendar events, the IndieCork Festival of Independent Cinema & Music, kicks off this week from Oct 2 to Oct 9th, while an online lineup of the event extends until Oct 16.

Following the event’s nomination as a BAFTA-qualifying festival in 2021, the festival, which takes place at the Gate Cinema and online, is enjoying a heightened profile and visitors can expect a fittingly impressive programme from animation shorts to the award-winning documentary, Vicky, which opens the event.

Other Cork events in October include the Cork International Short Story Festival, the Taste of Bandon Festival and the always-ambient Dragon of Shandon Samhain celebration for Halloween.

Head for a hike through the Ballyhouras

3. Limerick | Ballyhoura Walking Festival

Walking festivals are really starting to take hold in Ireland from the Mourne Walking Festival to the International Connemara Festival.

But did you know that the oldest of them all takes place in Ballyhoura? This undiscovered undulating region of Limerick and North Cork has been welcoming hikers since 1996 and this year’s line-up includes guided yoga sessions in the scenic hillsides, guided treks from sunrise to moonlight as well as tours of beautiful Doneraile Estate for those seeking strolls with a Bridgerton feel.

A tip? Treat yourself to an afternoon tea in Doneraile Townhouse Café when you’re done. The Ballyhoura Walking Festival also takes place alongside the Joyce Brothers Musical Festival as well as the Cultural Food Fair in Kilfinane.

4. Waterford | Imagine Arts Festival

The Déise offers some fantastic festivals these days but if you have a love of the arts, visit Waterford City’s Imagine Arts Festival this month.

The theme this year is the Waterford Estuary and what the water body brings to the communities surrounding it and visitors can expect a colourful programme of artistic events from theatre and music to comedy, dance and film.

Think music from Draíocht Phort Láirge to heritage evenings on the rich connections between Waterford – Newfoundland. The festival also features Waterford Writers Weekend with live performances and special workshops for all ages.

Manchán Magan: among the guests at Ballina Fringe

5. Mayo | Ballina Fringe Festival

If the Edinburgh or Dublin Fringe Festivals are a little too mainstream for your cultural palate, pay a visit to Mayo for the return of the county’s very own fringe festival, in Ballina!

Visual art is the central theme of the festival with the flagship exhibition showcasing works by Ireland’s leading female artists from The Model Collection in Sligo. Theatre lovers can enjoy novelist Kate Kerrigan’s premiere of her one-woman show Am I Irish Yet?, music will be provided from the likes of Lisa Hannigan and Ireland’s Chamber Orchestra while Manchán Magan brings his latest bi-lingual feast for the senses, Arán, to town too.

What better way to celebrate the Irish language than through sourdough bread and home-churned butter! If planning a trip, treat yourself to a stay at the super Ice House hotel which is an event sponsor.

6. Armagh | Footsteps in the Forest

The Garden County is such a wonderful place to visit at this time of year from its local food markets and cider tastings and apple picking in its bounty of orchards.

But, if you’re looking for alternative getaway for mid-term, Armagh also plays host to the Footsteps in the Forest festival in the scenic Ring of Gullion.

The family-friendly festival is an old-school take on Halloween, and celebrates the storied traditions which mark the end of harvest and the beginning of winter. Kids will enjoy events such as the magical living storybook tour and the Slieve Gullion Forest Park drive also makes for one of Ireland’s most scenic short road-trips.

Oct 27-31.

7. Meath | Púca Festival

One of Ireland’s biggest Halloween celebrations and set in one of the country’s most historically rich settings, the Púca Festival returns to Co Meath this year for four nights of music, fire, myth and mischief.

A melting pot of events will take place in both Trim and Athboy, from the Jack O’Lantern Harvest Market in Trim Castle, the Arrival of Spirits Samhain Procession in Trim and the Irish-themed Celtic Voyage Circus in Athboy while the festival will see a host of Irish stars take to the Púca Big Stage, from Imelda May and Sharon Shannon to comedy from Joanne McNally and David O’Doherty.

Hurloween: taking a cut at the Irish mythos

8. Dublin | Hurloween

Think you’ve heard every spooktacular pun in the book? Think again!

If you’re looking for an outing and have a grá for the GAA, Croke Park has just launched a new ‘Hurloween’ Tour series which, conveniently for families, will run over the Mid-term break.

It’s a case of less ghouls and more goals here as the tour will be focused on looking at the ancient origins of Gaelic sport and legends from Irish mythology.

Visitors will get to go pitch-side, get a behind the scenes take on the players’ dressing rooms as well as enjoying a Warriors and Hurlers workshop.

Children will also get to take home a book about Setanta (the OG, not Ó hAilpín) as well as other Irish legends.

Oct 29 to Nov 4; tickets €15/€11, crokepark.ie/halloween

9. Wexford | Festival Opera

If you’d like to elevate your classical music experience beyond listening to Marty in the Morning, Wexford’s historic and hugely acclaimed opera festival returns this month running Oct 21 to Nov 6.

Now, incredibly, in its 71st year, the festival continues to bring sublime events to the National Opera House venue with ticketed events this year including La Tempesta, The Spectre Knight and Cinderella.

Tickets from €20; wexfordopera.com

10. Kerry | Dingle Food Festival

Tempted by the idea of a spontaneous road trip this weekend?

Well, consider enjoying a taste of Dingle, literally, at the town’s hugely popular annual food festival.

Visitors can enjoy a gourmet tour through dozens of artisan food stalls while entertainment will include stage music, kids workshops and live food demos from TV chefs Orla McAndrew and Max Bagalini.

The festival will feature events right up to tomorrow night when O’Sullivan’s Courthouse Pub is inviting visitors to grab a partner and set dance into the wee hours.

Note there are still plenty of accommodation options for the town tomorrow night at the time of printing should you fancy a getaway!