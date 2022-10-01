From harvest bounty to Halloween: ten Irish events for autumn

Once the leaves fall, the mid-term countdown is on and the Halloween masks start filling the stores, you know that autumn season is in full swing.
But what events are adding a little pumpkin spice to the calendar this year? From food festivals to Halloween events, here are 10 great events to keep you entertained across the country.
If you fancy going all out for Halloween this year, then look no further than Europe’s largest Halloween festival which takes place in Derry later this month.
More than 100,000 spook-seeking revellers are set to swoop down on Foyleside, which in recent years has effectively billed itself as the HQ of Halloween.
Beyond the event’s blockbuster carnival parade and fireworks display on the big night, a haunting host of events will take place in locations across the city as well as spilling into Strabane and Donegal.
In Derry’s walled centre, visitors will be invited to partake in a little ‘exorcise’ (get it?) along the 1km City of Bones Trail where spooky animated projections and creepy walkabout characters are ready to pounce at every corner. You won’t go hungry feasting at the LegenDerry Food Market either.
- Oct 28-31; derryhalloween.com
The 10th incarnation of one of Cork’s most esteemed calendar events, the IndieCork Festival of Independent Cinema & Music, kicks off this week from Oct 2 to Oct 9th, while an online lineup of the event extends until Oct 16.
Following the event’s nomination as a BAFTA-qualifying festival in 2021, the festival, which takes place at the Gate Cinema and online, is enjoying a heightened profile and visitors can expect a fittingly impressive programme from animation shorts to the award-winning documentary, Vicky, which opens the event.
Other Cork events in October include the Cork International Short Story Festival, the Taste of Bandon Festival and the always-ambient Dragon of Shandon Samhain celebration for Halloween.
- Oct 7-9; visitballyhoura.com
The Déise offers some fantastic festivals these days but if you have a love of the arts, visit Waterford City’s Imagine Arts Festival this month.
The theme this year is the Waterford Estuary and what the water body brings to the communities surrounding it and visitors can expect a colourful programme of artistic events from theatre and music to comedy, dance and film.
Think music from Draíocht Phort Láirge to heritage evenings on the rich connections between Waterford – Newfoundland. The festival also features Waterford Writers Weekend with live performances and special workshops for all ages.
- Oct 25-30; imagineartsfestival.com
- Oct 8-15; ballinafringefestival.ie
- Oct 27-31.
- Oct 28-31; pucafestival.com
- Oct 29 to Nov 4; tickets €15/€11, crokepark.ie/halloween
- Tickets from €20; wexfordopera.com
- Sep 30-Oct 2; dinglefood.com