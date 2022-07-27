Five travel tips from Cork Airport as 53,000 passengers expected this weekend

Cork Airport are preparing to see 53,000 passengers pass through their gates this Bank Holiday weekend. The airport has estimated Sunday, July 31 may be the busiest day of the long weekend.

These levels of traveller traffic indict an 88% recovery on the last comparable August Bank Holiday weekend, which was in 2019, before the Covid-19 pandemic hit Ireland. 60,000 passengers flew to and from Cork Airport at that time.

Barry Holland, Cork Airport's Communications Manager has said they are anticipating a very busy weekend with people coming from all over the country.

"With the summer season now in full flow, Cork Airport is anticipating a very busy August Bank Holiday weekend with over 53,000 passengers expected to fly to and from Cork Airport over the coming days.

"More recently, we have welcomed passengers from as far away as Galway, Mayo, Offaly, Laois, and Wexford who all availed of the extensive range of routes and award-winning customer service that can be found at Cork Airport.

"Cork Airport is the best-connected airport in Munster, and we welcome both our loyal and dedicated passengers, along with first-time passengers to the South of Ireland’s busiest airport.”

Cork Airport has offered the following advice if you are coming to the airport this weekend:

1. Arrive at least 90 minutes before their flight is due to board.

2. Allow up to 30 minutes additional time for checking in a bag at the airport.

3. Passengers are encouraged to refer to our website for helpful tips on how to prepare for airport security, especially in relation to EU-wide restrictions on liquids, lotions, pastes and gels (under 100ml) that can be taken on board the aircraft in carry-on bags.

4. Passengers are encouraged to book car parking in advance online at corkairport.com for the best value rates. Where online bookings are full on certain dates, passengers are reminded that there are still many “drive-up” spaces available.

5. Use our Whatsapp flight updates feature to get real-time information on your flight.

For more information, check out the website corkairport.com