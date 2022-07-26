On Eur bike: New Youghal-Beara cycle route gears up as part of European trail network

The Irish leg of a network of high-quality European cycle routes has been launched with new signposts across Cork County. The final 470km section of EuroVelo 1, the Atlantic Coast Route, follows the coast from Youghal to the Beara Peninsula, and was recently completed by Cork County Council and Sport Ireland.
The EuroVelo cycling routes can be used by cyclists of all abilities, from long-distance tourists to locals without the need for maps or electronic devices. They direct cyclists away from busier areas and use quieter roads where possible, with the signposts clearly recognisable and understandable by all.
The Atlantic Coast Route spans European countries from Norway to Portugal, including 2,300km of Irish coastline across 11 counties including Wexford, Waterford, Cork, Limerick, Mayo and Donegal.
The Mayor of the County of Cork, Cllr Danny Collins said: “The EuroVelo route is another feather in the bow of tourism in County Cork. With the completion of this signage programme, we have joined a group of seven other European Member states, as well as 10 other counties in Ireland, spanned by the EuroVelo 1 route."
He added he is "looking forward to seeing the new route being enjoyed by locals and visitors alike.”
Funded by the Department of Transport, the signage was completed by Cork County Council and Sport Ireland, in collaboration with Lagan Operations & Maintenance Ltd, and PWS Signs Ltd. EuroVelo signs are now visible at junctions and at set intervals along the cycle route.
- More information on the EuroVelo1 route is available here.