On Eur bike: New Youghal-Beara cycle route gears up as part of European trail network

The Irish leg of a network of high-quality European cycle routes has been launched with new signposts across Cork County. The final 470km section of EuroVelo 1, the Atlantic Coast Route, follows the coast from Youghal to the Beara Peninsula, and was recently completed by Cork County Council and Sport Ireland.

The EuroVelo cycling routes can be used by cyclists of all abilities, from long-distance tourists to locals without the need for maps or electronic devices. They direct cyclists away from busier areas and use quieter roads where possible, with the signposts clearly recognisable and understandable by all.