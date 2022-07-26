On Eur bike: New Youghal-Beara cycle route gears up as part of European trail network

EuroVelo 1 - The Atlantic Coast Route - includes 2,300km of coastal Irish cycling paths
On Eur bike: New Youghal-Beara cycle route gears up as part of European trail network

Tim Lucey, Chief Executive of Cork County Council, Mayor of the County of Cork, Cllr. Danny Collins, Michael Dymet, Executive Engineer, Cork County Council and Padraig Barrett, Director of Services, Roads and Transportatio pictured at the launch of EuroVelo 1, a 470km route following the coast from Youghal to the Beara Peninsula which can be followed with new dedicated signposts across Cork County. Pic: Colm Lougheed

Tue, 26 Jul, 2022 - 11:32
Mike McGrath Bryan

The Irish leg of a network of high-quality European cycle routes has been launched with new signposts across Cork County. The final 470km section of EuroVelo 1, the Atlantic Coast Route, follows the coast from Youghal to the Beara Peninsula, and was recently completed by Cork County Council and Sport Ireland.

The EuroVelo cycling routes can be used by cyclists of all abilities, from long-distance tourists to locals without the need for maps or electronic devices. They direct cyclists away from busier areas and use quieter roads where possible, with the signposts clearly recognisable and understandable by all.

The EuroVelo 1 route - the Atlantic Coast Route - takes in over 2,000km of coastal cycling across 11 counties
The EuroVelo 1 route - the Atlantic Coast Route - takes in over 2,000km of coastal cycling across 11 counties

The Atlantic Coast Route spans European countries from Norway to Portugal, including 2,300km of Irish coastline across 11 counties including Wexford, Waterford, Cork, Limerick, Mayo and Donegal.

The Mayor of the County of Cork, Cllr Danny Collins said: “The EuroVelo route is another feather in the bow of tourism in County Cork. With the completion of this signage programme, we have joined a group of seven other European Member states, as well as 10 other counties in Ireland, spanned by the EuroVelo 1 route."

He added he is "looking forward to seeing the new route being enjoyed by locals and visitors alike.” 

Funded by the Department of Transport, the signage was completed by Cork County Council and Sport Ireland, in collaboration with Lagan Operations & Maintenance Ltd, and PWS Signs Ltd. EuroVelo signs are now visible at junctions and at set intervals along the cycle route.

Read More

Juanita Browne: Carnivorous plants, reptiles, newts — and so much more in our bogs

More in this section

Beach day: Info on high and low tides for some of Cork’s most popular beaches this weekend Beach day: Info on high and low tides for some of Cork’s most popular beaches this weekend
Everything you need to know about toilets and parking at Cork's most popular beaches Everything you need to know about toilets and parking at Cork's most popular beaches
Just tidy the garden: How Dermot Bannon and Suzie McAdam do summer Just tidy the garden: How Dermot Bannon and Suzie McAdam do summer
<p>How to keep safe if you're going swimming in the sea</p>

Top tips for staying safe around open water during the heatwave

READ NOW

Latest

Scene & Heard
Newsletter

Music, film art, culture, books and more from Munster and beyond.......curated weekly by the Irish Examiner Arts Editor.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices