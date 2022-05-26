Holiday adventures for young and old to try in Ireland this summer

Have you always done more or less the same thing on your holidays around Ireland each year? Well, why not make this the year you change your habits, try something different?

The kids will be delighted, and who knows, you might well find yourself in the grip of a new interest. And there are so many things to try, and courses on offer everywhere, whatever it is that catches your eye. Watersports of course, given our wealth of coastline and lakes. But what kind of watersports?

If you have children to consider, then learning how to sail a small boat can be an enthralling experience for young people and could lead to a lifetime’s passion for the sea. There are excellent courses on offer everywhere around our coastline during the summer months, all taught by qualified instructors with every attention to safety and pleasurable learning.

Adults might prefer the quieter and more relaxing skill of kayaking or canoeing. The light weight and manoeuvrability of a kayak gives the opportunity to explore little hidden bays and inlets that a larger boat could not access and it is a thrill to see how different a coastline looks from the sea.

Organised boat trips can take you fishing or whale watching, and there is nothing to match the delight of seeing dolphins streak by leaping in and out of the water while they keep pace with your craft.

Surfing is something every young person wants to try and wherever the waves are right you will find surfing schools ready and willing to teach the skills.

It may take some time to reach the level seen on TV clips where daring surfers skim gigantic rollers, but there is nothing to equal the first thrill of actually staying on the board while it lifts effortlessly over the waves.

Sailboarding (also known as windsurfing) is also growing in popularity, while for those who prefer a quieter alternative, and are less attracted by wind and wave, the gentle art of paddleboarding is growing on calmer inland waters like the Grand Canal Docks in Dublin or a peaceful lake.

We now have several adventure and activity centres around the country offering a range of thrills (ziplining anyone?) Climbing or hiking in our hills and mountains, exploring caves (always make sure of your safety and let others know where you are going). And why not try different accommodation?

If sleeping under canvas brings back bad memories, then go for “glamping” – that’s camping with more comfort and without the suffering! Or stay in a lighthouse, specially revamped to offer an irresistible blend of comfort and excitement as you copy the keepers of old and spy passing ships from the top floor.

But if you don’t have to consider how to amuse the kids, and would not find energetic outdoor pursuits appropriate for your energies or capabilities, then perhaps a short course in something that you have always wanted to try, but never found time to do.

There are so many courses on offer, all over the place, ranging from one-day sessions to in-depth immersion over a longer period. As you would expect in Ireland, craft classes are everywhere. Learn to weave your own baskets from natural renewable sources, or gather sheep’s wool from fences and spin it into yarn.

Try your hand at pottery, woodcarving, or jewellery making. And then there is our legendary love for creative writing. Want to develop your literary skills? Then a summer school in poetry or getting going on that first novel might be just the thing. All these options and more are available, and could change your outlook on life forever.