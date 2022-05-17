City centre kayaking, Rás Mór and more among fun events at Cork Harbour Festival

Cork Harbour Festival has released its 2022 programme and from the Ocean to City Rás Mór, to bádaí deasa beaga on the Lough, there's plenty of water-borne fun happening in the city next month
City centre kayaking, Rás Mór and more among fun events at Cork Harbour Festival

Rowers in the 2017 Rás Mór: the ocean-to-city race returns on Saturday June 4 as part of Cork Harbour Festival

Tue, 17 May, 2022 - 09:56
Mike McGrath Bryan

Ocean to City Rás Mór

Saturday June 4, Cork Harbour and other locations

Ireland’s largest multi-craft rowing and paddling race, attracting some 500 participants from Ireland and around the world, in a variety of fabulous craft from traditional currachs to dragon boats - plus food, music and fun at several vantage points along the route, including Cork Harbour at the end.

Marine Life Discovery Beach Walk

Sunday June 5, Cuskinny Beach, Cobh

Barnacles, limpets, crabs, seaweeds, birds, and other wildlife await on this beach walk with Cork Nature Network - free to join, but advance registration is required.

Kayak Under the Bridges of Cork

Tuesday June 7 to Saturday June 11. Cork City Centre

Kayaking under the historic bridges of Cork City, led by an experienced guide. Double sea kayaks, spray decks, jackets and buoyancy aids will be provided - warm and comfy clothes will be needed.

Kids Make a Model Boat Project

Thursday June 9, The Lough

Kids are invited to build a model boat at home using recycled materials - and showcase their creation at The Lough! There's prizes for the best models, and all the boats will be exhibited in Cork City Library until 30 June. Register here.

Walking Tour: An Introduction to the Historical Development of Cork City

Saturday June 11, Grand Parade

Cllr Kieran McCarthy leads a walking tour to learn about Cork’s history and role as the world’s second-largest natural harbour. Starting at the National Monument, Grand Parade, Cork City.

Read More

Podcast Corner: Four shows dealing with issues around sustainability 

More in this section

Damien Enright: Basking sharks are back to delight tourists and locals alike Damien Enright: Basking sharks are back to delight tourists and locals alike
Yellow Apples In A Round Metal Mesh Food Cover Plate Fruit flies prioritise mating over survival 
Patrick Smiddy: Birds are pollinators, their forgotten acorns often grow into trees Patrick Smiddy: Birds are pollinators, their forgotten acorns often grow into trees
<p>Our native hedgerows are an intrinsic part of the Irish landscape and should be protected and managed in the most biodiversity-friendly way.</p>

Juanita Browne: Celebrate World Bee Day by helping our wild bees

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

Scene & Heard
Newsletter

Music, film art, culture, books and more from Munster and beyond.......curated weekly by the Irish Examiner Arts Editor.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices