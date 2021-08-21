Check in, and check out three new-look hotels

The Westbury, Dublin

While the Covid pandemic has proved a torrid period for the hospitality industry, it has also provided the window for a wave of fresh hotel renovations, revamps and refurbs across the country. Enjoying one of the biggest fanfares of them all is The Westbury in Dublin which reopened this summer with an all-new category of room: the oh-so plush Terrace Suite. This week, I checked into the recently revamped offering to see if it takes hospitality in Dublin to new heights.

First Impressions

With its unmatched location, centre-staged between Grafton Street, The Gaiety Theatre and Dublin’s vibey Creative Quarter, the Westbury occupies prime purple territory on the city’s hotel Monopoly Board. Arriving on a bustling, midweek afternoon in the city, The Westbury’s handsome façade is chiming with the clinking glasses and banter from Balfe’s al fresco tables as I make my way towards the hotel’s top-hat sporting doormen. I’m not availing of the valet service today, but if I could describe the initial atmosphere in motoring parlance, well, it’s all very Range Rover Evoque. Inside, a split marble staircase leads to a sweeping lobby and lounge area, where a large portrait of owner PV Doyle at the reception desk, reminds guests that this is indeed a Doyle Collection property which prides itself on luxury — with a family touch.

Suite Talk

I was staying in one of the hotel’s fancy new fifth-floor terrace suites; a brand new category on the Westbury’s accommodation books. A swish entrance lounge featuring Italian sofa and furnishings, large-screen TV, a mirrored cocktail bar with crystal glasses and a Nespresso deck neighbours a more understated bedroom alcove enveloped in motif wallpaper. Beyond it, lies a luxurious Italian marble bathroom with twin sinks, shower and standalone tub overlooking Parisienne style shuttered doors to the terrace outside. It’s a sumptuous, spacious room, though in terms of colour palette, Ireland’s obsession with 'influencer grey' lives on, which means the combo of patterned wallpaper, curtains and carpet create quite a dark, if slightly enclosed feel, particularly in the suite’s bed area.

The pièce de resistance is the suite’s considerable terrace which features both a breakfast table area, as well as a separate four-seater lounge spot, all embellished with touches such as cosy woollen throws, a trio of giant candle lanterns, and faux hedging for privacy. Views out across the city are pretty iconic and it’s the kind of space you’d want to make the most of. That my friend Carolyn and I do, for breakfast, prinks and even a night-cap — even if we did engage in an 80s vs Westlife play-off with the guests in the neighbouring terrace.

Food & Drink

We dined at Wilde — the hotel’s Gatsby-inspired restaurant which has an airy 1920s feel and is shrouded in trendy botanics (similar to its sister restaurant at the River Lee in Cork). We paired our meal with some fun-filled finesse: namely a flight of rosé wines — one of them, Hampton Water, the creation of Jon Bon Jovi and his son, no less. Wilde’s dinner menu itself tempts with almost every option. My starter of dill-cured Clare Island salmon came served with brown bread not announced on the menu, so as a coeliac, I swap with my friend Carolyn’s equally inviting option of rainbow beets and goats cheese (€14).

For my main, I opt for a fine fillet of dover sole (€49) smothered in tasty capers and served with a side copper pot of generously buttered, if slightly chalky, new spuds. For dessert, what’s described as freshly picked seasonal fruit (€9.50) (though it strongly features melons) provides a fresh finish to a very fine meal, albeit one which misses the wow factor that you may expect for €75 a head (excl. vino).

Given the novelty of the terrace, we opt for room service breakfast the next morning. I pre-order gluten-free porridge, and as a result, our entire tray was served gluten-free, including croissants and a fine selection of toasts: a great touch and breakfasting overlooking Dublin offered a wonderful wrap up to our stay.

Check-out?

In terms of amenities, The Westbury doesn’t have its own pool or spa, so a stay here is very much about that luxury room experience and five-star service. B&B rates at the hotel start from €320 for a small queen and €640 for a terrace suite. That’s actually decent value when compared to other luxury offerings in the city. With so many hotels now emerging in Dublin with strong (and often quirky) brands, I found it hard to put my finger on the true character of The Westbury, beyond it being a sceney retreat for the more well-heeled Irish guest, but if you’re pairing your stay with a shopping, culture or theatre getaway, you’ll nonetheless find a quintessential luxury base for your boujee break in Dublin.

The Park, Kenmare

The restaurant at the Park Hotel, Kenmare

The benchmark in Kerry hospitality, the Park has been welcoming guests to the Kingdom since 1897. Now, an extension restoration is set to breathe new life into the landmark property.

Led by John Brennan, the hotel now features a new look lobby, cocktail bar, champagne bar, dining room, and, of course, outdoor Terrace. “We have a rich and colourful history and are about to begin a new chapter in our story — a stunning restoration that will enable us to continue to offer what our guests expect and value most, a truly relaxing escape,” he explains. Rooms from €500.

Station House Hotel, Meath

The Station House Hotel, Co Meath

Looking for a break a little more off the beaten…track? Reopened this year following a fresh refurbishment, this stylish Station House Hotel located in Kilmessan (near Trim) has been decorated in a classic country house style underpinned with a fresh, contemporary approach.

The property describes itself as being unashamedly maximalist featuring antique and exotic textiles, a dash of modernity and a flourish of the oriental. Rooms start from €180 or you can get all aboard their suite dinner packages from €410

