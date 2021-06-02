Five of Cork's coolest Airbnbs

With restrictions easing and streaks of sun peeking out from behind the clouds, it’s officially staycationing time- and we could not be happier.

According to AirDNA, a lot of others are feeling similarly, with Airbnb and Vrbo bookings in Ireland up 63% last month.

When the pandemic hit, rental sites became the way forward, as people looked to have entire properties to themselves rather than spending time in shared hotel spaces. In Cork, there were over 5,000 overnight stays booked between the two platforms in August alone last year.

There’s no shortage of rebel rentals, however, with 324 active listings currently on Airbnb and Vrbo across the county. We sifted through some of the most unique out there.

The lux bus in Cobh

The bus has an outdoor snug and seating area. Picture: Airbnb

If you're looking for an original Airbnb experience in Cobh, this converted bus may be the way to go.

Laura’s renovated double decker can sleep up to four adults or a family of six, depending on restrictions, and has two bedrooms, heating, a fireplace, a coffee machine, two televisions, wifi, and its own private outdoor snug with a seating area, stove, and barbecue.

The glamorous west Cork bell tent

The tent is surrounded by woodland. Picture: Airbnb

Glamping has become the new luxury escape in recent times and this west Cork bell tent looks like the perfect spot to unwind in nature, without having to rough it.

Kloe and Adam offer a boutique private glamping experience for two in this fully furnished tent, which includes a king-size bed, indoor and outdoor seating, feather cushions, wool blankets, and handcrafted bunting and solar lights.

All the bedding on the king-size bed is organic. Picture: Airbnb

The tent is situated along a private woodland track and upon your arrival, you’ll be welcomed with a hamper of local and homemade treats. The firepit will also be set for you and a homemade breakfast will be left for you in the morning.

Bonus: there’s even a real bathroom nearby. Find out more here.

The poolside cottage

This poolside cottage looks like something from the Mediterranean. Picture: Airbnb

For those who want some more space, this bright one-bed cottage in Clonakilty is the perfect place for a couple looking for a summer getaway.

The cottage itself looks like a modern, fully equipped, home from home with dreamy colours and wood panelling.

The cottage is fully equipped.

However, the outdoor area is the real selling point.

As well as a heated swimming pool, there are beautiful views over gardens, a lake, and a stunning courtyard to unwind in.

The land-dwellers boat

This spot is close to Garrettstown beach and Kinsale. Picture: Airbnb

Looking for an at-sea experience without the motion sickness? Hop aboard the Nesbit, a 37ft land-based boat outside Kinsale.

Dawna spent 18 months transforming the boat with recycled materials to create a cosy and funky space to stay in the countryside.

There is one bedroom, as well as a single bed and cot for little ones, a fully set up galley kitchen and bathroom with electric shower, and electric heating.

The area also has a big private garden area with a picnic bench, sandpit, and some furry neighbours in the field next door.

The lighthouse keeper's cottage

Saoirse Fitzgerald's restored and extended lighthouse keeper’s cottage.

You may recognise this Youghal gem from Home of the Year, where Saoirse Fitzgerald's home was a finalist last year.

After falling in love with the cottage while attending school nearby, she spent two years renovating the 200-year-old building with her family and recently started renting on Airbnb.

On Home of the Year, Saoirse said her favourite spot was the bathroom because of its views.

The open-plan living area, stunning bathroom with a sea-facing tub, and 20ft conservatory wowed the judges on the RTÉ show last year.

The cottage also has underfloor heating, insulation throughout, and restored old fireplaces in each of the three bedrooms, two of which are sea-facing.

Of course, there's also the working lighthouse towering overhead.

The cosy beachside cabins

The stunning view from the eco-friendly cabin. Picture: Airbnb

This place is also all about the views, situated above Castlefreke’s gorgeous Long Strand beach.

The Long Strand Nests are perfect for couples, who will share a connecting veranda with balcony seats overlooking the beach.

Each rustic chalet has two elevated platform double beds above the living area that are accessed by ladders. Unfinished birch branches serve as support columns and other alternative materials feature, such as copper kitchen surfaces and a bathroom floor made of recycled tiles.

The cabins are well insulated with wood-burning stoves and double glazing.

The owners’ description alone may sell you on this spot: “There is no television or Wi-Fi, and no noise or light pollution – just the waves and the stars”. Sign us up.