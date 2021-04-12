Making Cents: How to plan your summer holiday in a time of such uncertainty

Irish families find themselves facing a quandary at the moment, with the promise of more freedom coming our way as vaccination helps tackle the Covid-19 pandemic, but no guarantee yet of when the restriction will lift.

According to new research from Fáilte Ireland, 85% of Irish consumers surveyed in March are considering taking a break in Ireland and intent to take that break is trending upwards.

This is true for trips in both the next three and six months, with July and August being the primary months for travel.

But how do you plan and book a trip that you are not certain will be able to go ahead?

In fairness to Irish accommodation providers, we are in (sorry) unprecedented times, and standard terms and conditions couldn’t be expected to cover eventualities in a pandemic, where public health measures might prevent a booking from going ahead.

Ask questions

If you would like to book a trip but are worried about losing out financially, the simplest thing to do is contact the business before you make any payment and ask them how they will handle various scenarios.

Find out the options if your booking is cancelled due to public health measures or other Covid-related circumstances. Will you be entitled to a refund if you cancel your booking because of Government guidance? What if Government guidance says the trip can go ahead, but you or a family member are in self-isolation due to close contact and cannot travel?

If you are nervous about the current situation, you could also ask if you will be offered a refund if you feel uncomfortable travelling due to circumstances at the time and wish to cancel the booking. Find out the answers and, if you decide to proceed with booking, get them in writing from the provider.

It is also worth asking about the possibility of booking now, but paying closer to departure when there’s more certainty about travel proceeding.

There is also a public perception that an awful lot of accommodation in Ireland has already been booked and that consumers will pay dearly if they try to book now, particularly for peak school holiday time.

However, according to the Fáilte Ireland research, levels of booking remain low, due to consumers awaiting clarity from the Government on when travel is likely to be allowed.

Shop around

If budget is an issue, take the time now to shop around. When it comes to accommodation, there is a wide range of choice in Ireland — from hotels and guesthouses to B&Bs, glamping, hostels and camping — so there are options for every budget.

Check out discoverireland.ie/accommodation, where you can search by both accommodation type and location — booking.com and tripadvisor.ie do the same. If you are interested in camping, camping-ireland.ie has a wealth of information on options around the country.

However, accommodation is just one aspect of the holiday and, particularly if you are worried about budget, it is worth thinking about activities and entertainment before you make a booking. Choosing a location where you will have to pay to entertain the family each day will have a major effect on the overall cost.

Advance planning

The Discover Ireland website is a good place to start when planning. In the Things To Do section, there are sections on Free Things To Do and Family Fun. You can filter your search to find free places to visit, walking trails and family friendly activities. The website also offers plenty of recommendations for rainy days.

Choosing a location with plenty of low or no-cost entertainment will go a long way to keeping your overall budget down.