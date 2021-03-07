Nice package: How to secure a hotel deal this summer

'What can you do for me?' — words every hard-balling Irish consumer likes to utter when booking a hotel break. But this summer, Irish hotels seem to be answering the call for value, with deals, special offers and packages all over the country. Last week, I was invited to be a speaker at an Irish Hotels Federation webinar, virtually attended by 300 member hotels and guesthouses.

Fronted by group president and fervent media voice, Elaina Fitzgerald Kane, the aim of the meet-up was to offer a marketing regroup to the industry at this crucial pre-season time. And as traditional hotel rooms are losing the booking wars with self-catering competition, this was a key time for a member-wide check-in.

First of all, don’t believe the booking hype. At the time of printing, Irish hotels are averaging just 20% occupancy for summer bookings — varying from a high of 40% for Clare to just 9% for Cork City and 6% for Limerick. And while many hotels have pivoted their offering to include self-catering options, consumers are still displaying a reticence to book.

That means potential value on the holiday horizon for the consumer and my main advice to the hotels was to reach out. Reach out to myself, to my fellow travel writers and editors across the country, and to every blogger, influencer and industry professional who can tell their story. So often in this PR-driven age, a similar fold of properties can dominate the travel pages while lesser-known properties get left behind.

And so they reached out — and five of their offers are detailed here. And while my advice to Ireland’s hoteliers was to reach out with their deals, my counsel to the consumer would be to always weigh up them up. In years of price-checking, I’ve found that a 'package' may not always mean a 'deal' so always compare a hotel’s standard B&B rate with any package to gauge the value of those add-ons, be they spa treatments, bike hire, or a bottle of vino.

As to Elaina Fitzgerald Kane’s advice for getting a deal, booking now is key for the best choice and value. “Be flexible with your dates,” she says.

“Consider multiple destinations and always compare like with like. Does the deal include breakfast, dinner, leisure club, kids activities, spa experiences, golf or parking? Are there additional fees for any of these extra services? And if you plan to bring your bikes or dogs, can your hotel or guesthouse cater for you? Make sure what you are booking is of value to you — and most importantly, always book directly whether on the hotel or guesthouse’s website or on the phone.”

The Iveagh Garden Hotel, Dublin

There’s really great value to be had in the capital this summer. And one of Dublin’s newest hotels has decided to make their most popular package a mainstay.

The Iveagh Garden Hotel (billed as an urban oasis just steps from Grafton Street) has a deluxe getaway package which includes a one-night stay with full Irish breakfast plus the little luxury of a late check-out the following day.

Guest will also enjoy welcome drinks on arrival in Elle’s Bar & Bistro plus a three-course set dinner. Prices start at a very reasonable €104pps.

Hotel Minella, Clonmel

Tipperary has been emerging as a food-lovers' destination in recent years and a great base to tour of the region is Clonmel’s four-star Minella, set on the banks of the River Suir.

Their Couple’s Escape deal offers a two-night stay with a full Tipperary breakfast each morning, a €60 dining credit for the hotel’s all-day bar, plus a welcome bottle of Rioja and Tipperary cheese board on arrival.

The package is priced at €405 per couple; they also have a Suir Blueway package which includes two nights' B&B and a day’s bike hire for €320.

The Rose, Tralee

The great outdoors has become second nature to us during lockdown, so it’s little surprise that hiking packages are out in force for this summer. For an alternative base to Killarney, the highly-rated Rose Hotel in Tralee is offering a guided hike of Mount Brandon deal from €199pps.

For that, guests enjoy a two-night B&B stay as well as an evening meal on a night of your choice at the hotel's Park Restaurant.

That guided tour of stunning Mount Brandon includes a packed lunch to fuel you on your way and come evening, you can even put all your soggy gear in the hotel’s drying room. June 11-13, therosehotel.com

The Gateway, Swinford

The family-run Gateway Hotel in the market town of Swinford, Co. Mayo has announced plans to expand its townhouse hotel with the addition of more family rooms plus a new outdoor dining area.

Rates, from €85 B&B, offer decent value, making the hotel a fine stop-off for visiting Mayo highlights from Lough Conn and the Céide Fields to Downpatrick Head.

Fancy the idea of an extended stay? The hotel also offers attractive discounts for longer trips; a three-night break for two from €228.

Are We There Yet?

For a kids' package, the Great National South Court Hotel, just five minutes from Limerick City, is offering an aptly named 'Are We There Yet' package.

The deal includes a night’s stay in a family room with breakfast the next morning, a three-course family meal at either their gastropub or award-winning Indian curry house as well as a family pass to either St. John’s Castle of Bunratty Folk Park.

The hotel also makes a good base to visit the Cliffs of Moher. From €239 per night based on two adults and two children; southcourthotel.com