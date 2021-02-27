Cranns of Glory: Tips for hiking, mountain-biking or relaxing in Irish forests this summer

You could say we’ve been branching out. Over the past year, Ireland’s forests have been gifting us a lockdown lease of life; breathing a much-needed dose of dúlra and solace into our daily grinds. From nature trails with the kids or bonding time with our dogs, to pushing through those 5Ks, Ireland’s woods have become our natural wellness escapes. We’ve watched red squirrels forage, seen buzzards soar, and enjoyed the real-life page shift of Ireland’s nature calendar as wild garlic flourished; and then bluebells; and later, conkers. But as we’ve grown to incorporate woodlands into our daily lives, could these open-air amenities become more rooted into our national getaway psyche. Could forest breaks become the new coastal getaways. And yes, could beech become the new beach?

This week, Coillte revealed that in 2020, 2.2 million of us laid tracks in one of their 260 recreational woods located across the country. Visitors to the forests of the Dublin Mountains doubled, Curraghchase Park in Limerick saw its numbers triple, while in West Cork, Gougane Barra Forest Park saw numbers jump from 19,000 to 36,000. “We’re delighted so many people are using their local forests more during this difficult and prolonged Covid lockdown,” said Imelda Hurley, Coillte’s CEO. “Healthy forests are not only beautiful to look at but provide a much-needed physical and mental wellness boost.”