Tom Breathnach's Travel Column: why a voucher could be just the way to support our hotels

My Christmas shopping has begun a little early. While I'm usually a bit of a last minute trolley dasher, this week’s developments of a Level 5 lockdown urged me to get out and stock up on what is set to be this season’s most trending stocking filler - Irish hotel vouchers.

It’s been another harrowing week for the hospitality sector. At a time where hotels, guesthouses and restaurants should have been gearing up for their midterm lifeline, the latest restrictions have seen the industry grind to a cruel halt with reservation books red-lined for the second time this year.

But while many doors may be shut (but for some takeaway services, of course) calls have been made across the country this week for consumers to support the industry - where they can - and add the gift of Irish hospitality to their shopping carts this year.

Supporting local isn’t exactly a nouveau concept, but like many trends, from sustainable travel to baking your own sourdough, the pandemic is accelerating its drive. Society has been unsubscribing against the disposable culture often so pervasive on Instagram for a while now (you don’t really need that inflatable ab definer - even with that influencer discount code) and is leaning towards the movement of more sustainable and experiential gifts.

As a result, the choice for the consumer is clear. Turning your local post office into an Amazon depot this Christmas - or giving the win-win present of an Irish getaway or food experience.

Fortunately, as a nation as flaithiúilach as our own, voucher options are myriad and the business of giving is buoyant. According to Michelle Maguire, CEO of Ireland’s Blue Book collection, this year has seen a run on their popular vouchers, in turn providing a valuable revenue stream to many of their members during Ireland’s first lockdown.

“What’s interesting is how we’re seeing a shift in voucher messages coming through our office,” she tells me. “They used to be typically notes of congratulations or well wishes for retirements, but with the pandemic, we’re receiving notes like ‘Thanks for looking after Mam & Dad’ or ‘Thank you for doing the shopping’”. It seems the thank yous are replacing the wedding gifts.

Vouchers have already been enjoying something of a renaissance with EU regulations now demanding expiration dates be a minimum of five years. But that’s not to say the hospitality sector wants them gathering dust. “We saw a big surge in usage following the reopening in the summer,” Michelle says “We want to see people use their gift vouchers as soon as they can.” And we’re both on the same page as to why they’ll make the perfect gift. “Now more than ever, I think we’re just looking for something to look forward to,” she adds.

Book Blue

Ireland’s Blue Book vouchers can be used at all 56 of the collection’s properties located across the island. These include restaurants also, so recipients can enjoy options from an overnight stay at Mount Juliet in Kilkenny to lunch at Chapter One in Dublin. Vouchers start from €100 and they never expire (irelands-blue-book.ie). For a great range of three and four star hotels, Select Hotels offer vouchers to use at any of their independently owned properties from the Trident in Kinsale to the Dingle Skellig Hotel. Vouchers start from €50. selecthotelsireland.com

Go Anywhere!

The official gift card of the Irish Hotel Federation was launched just last month in an attempt to bolster the industry. The “Go Anywhere” gift card, supported by Fáilte Ireland, is accepted in hundreds of hotels and guesthouses across the country from The Dean in Dublin to Hayfield Manor in Cork. Cards are available from €50 to €1,000, can be mail either online or in a gift box and like all vouchers now have an expiration date of five years. irelandhotels.com

Good Food Ireland

For the food lover in your life, Good Food Ireland vouchers honour a large if select collection of Irish food producers who support local, sustainable Irish produce. Restaurants on the list include the likes of Loam in Galway to Whitehorses in Ardmore while you can also use vouchers against scores of shops, delis, producers and experiences across the country from Joe's Farm Crisps to an early riser bread making experience at Ballymaloe Cookery School (it starts at 7am but it’s priced at €30!). goodfoodirelandexperiences.com

Go Local

Don’t overlook the scores of independent traders across the country who can be contacted directly for vouchers. We were inundated with suggestions this week from Tuscany Bistro in both Castletroy and Killaloe, where vouchers can be used for takeaways, DIY cocktail kits and hampers (tuscany.ie); Ferrit & Lee, who offer vouchers for takeaways from their popular Midleton restaurant (ferritandlee.ie); while Builín Blasta is a café selling their homemade chutneys, mayos and dressings from the heart of the Galway Gaeltacht (builinblasta.com).

When it comes to gifts this year, it’s time to think a little outside the bosca.