Never been to Belfast? Now’s the time to go

“I must look like the grim reaper,” declares the man in black, donning his mask and gloves at the front gates of Belfast City Hall.
Adjacent were the now silent studios where many of the Game of Thrones scenes were filmed.
The Crown Bar, a fabulously endowed Victorian gin palace on Great Victoria street, whose beautiful snugs are perfect for social distancing, was a favourite hangout when, as a young Cork Examiner staff reporter I stayed at the Europa Hotel which was bombed multiple times but shut down briefly twice.
Instead, on this visit a sister hotel of the Hastings Group, stylish Grand Central Ireland’s highest hotel building, offered the best city skyline views from the 22nd floor and even higher at the cocktail bar.
The hotel has a door carved from fallen trees at The Dark Hedges, and is a popular stop off for Thrones fans tempted by Dothraki trifle, Lannister egg rolls, Ayra’s madeleines and more for a Thrones-themed afternoon tea.
For information on places to stay and things to see and do in Northern Ireland see discovernorthernireland.com.
Isabel stayed in Belfast courtesy of the Grand Central hotel grandcentralhotelbelfast.com also 5-star Fitzwilliam Hotel fitzwilliamhotelbelfast.com and Ballygally Castle Hotel, Causeway Coast hastingshotels.com.
A history of Terror during the Troubles Belfast city centre walk deadcentretours.com
Black taxi tours touringaroundbelfast.com