Ireland's top city breaks for 2020 

Cork | The Metropole

As Corkonians make a break for Barleycove, Ballycotton and beyond, there’s attractive value for those seeking a short city getaway Leeside. Not least by checking into The Metropole, Cork's iconic north-side landmark on ever-trending MacCurtain Street. After its recent refurbishment and marketing sparkle, the hotel has positioned itself as a prime food-lovers base - all centred around ‘The Met’, which moonlights as a tea room, Prosecco lounge, bar, snug and restaurant (think stylish mains from vegan pea korma to pan-fried sea bass). The hotels offers B&B rates from €116 per night but room only offers from €96 will appeal too, with excellent brunch options like Gallagher's Gastropub on your doorstep.

metropole.ie (TB)

Kilkenny | The Hoban

If you’re looking for a budget break, with access to city-life and the great outdoors, consider a trip to the Marble City and the stylish Hoban Hotel. Located in Kilkenny Retail Park, the hotel is 20 minute stroll from Kilkenny’s charming old town with highlights including its epic castle, medieval centre and bustling arts scene. With its location just off the N10, The Hoban also makes a handy springboard for Kilkenny excursions, from getting an adventure rush at Castlecomber Forest Park to enjoying an afternoon tea at Mount Juliet. Rates from an excellent €69 B&B (book direct for a complimentary drink!).

hobanhotelkilkenny.com (TB)

Derry | Bishop’s Gate

Derry may be the ultimate Irish road-trip, but with its medieval walled city, captivating history and overall charm - it’s well worth the spin north.

Bishops Gate Hotel, Co Derry.

The historic Bishop’s Gate Hotel (a member of the prestigious Ireland’s Bluebook fold) is offering a great value dine and explore package.

£280/€340 for two people all-in.

bishopsgatehotelderry.com (TB)

Waterford | Granville Hotel

For a pocket-friendly break in the Déise, the top-rated Granville should be on your radar. For €169, the city centre hotel is offering a one stay (for two) with a four course evening meal in their AA Rosette Bianconi restaurant and breakfast the next morning (think locally-inspired offerings like “Blaa Eggs Benedict”!). The deal also includes a Granville picnic lunch which is the ideal incentive pack-up and explore the Waterford Greenway. Come evening, return to the hotel’s Meagher’s Bar and enjoy a gin created thanks to Ireland’s first rooftop cocktail herb garden.

Room only rates from €80.

granvillehotel.ie (TB)

Galway | The Galmont

Galway may fall into the category of a tourist hotspot but there are still deals in the West worth fishing for. The Galmont Hotel and Spa (located just off Eyre Square) is offering a two night stay in their four-star hotel which plays homage to its prime location on the Wild Atlantic Way.

Galmont waterfront.

If you’re looking to wow with a romantic escape, this one is likely to impress hooker, line and sinker.

Rates from €520 all-in.

thegalmont.com (TB)

Dublin | Hard Rock Hotel

The streets of Dublin have never been more peaceful, albeit not for the most positive of reasons, but it does make a visit to the endearing capital all the more appealing.

Hard Rock Rockstar Suite.

Its central location means you have the whole city on your doorstep, including some incredible dining close by such as Mister S and Pickle Restaurant.

A night stay at Hard Rock Hotel includes a personalised playlist based on your favourite tunes, dinner and a pisco sour cocktail in Zampas restaurant, breakfast the following morning and a free room for a friend so you can explore the city together – all for €285.

hardrockhotels.com (MM)

Armagh | Dundrum House

Set on over 80 acres of land, Dundrum House is a great escape for the whole family. This Georgian manor B&B has plenty to offer on the grounds including horse riding for the kids, beautiful walks along the River Callan and plenty of ruins to explore at Navan Fort. A mere six miles from Armagh city, there is plenty to see and do including visits to the city’s stunning cathedral and the observatory and planetarium – guaranteed fun for everyone. You’ll get the best of both worlds at Dundrum House with endless amounts of fun to be had exploring the great outdoors and even more exploring and culture to be found in Armagh city. Rooms start at €83 per night including breakfast.

dundrumhouse.com (MM)

Belfast | Titanic Hotel

Walking through the halls of the Titanic Hotel you could easily be transported to the era of voyages across the sea, with many details capturing the history of its location as well as its namesake.

Nautical lovers will enjoy the themed rooms.

The hotel offers a range of deals including a two-course dinner in The Wolff Grill restaurant, but a room only starts from £89 with plenty of incredible food to be found in the city such as Established Coffee and Bao Bun.

titanichotelbelfast.com (MM)

Limerick | Strand Hotel

Commonly referred to as a gateway to the Wild Atlantic Way, there are many reasons to take some time to explore all that Limerick City has to offer.

The Strand Hotel’s riverside location offers stunning views over the city from its rooftop terrace, perfect for a light light lunch or an evening snack, but is walking distance from everything including the Medieval Quarter and the infamous Milk Market – a must visit for all food lovers.

Strand Hotel, Limerick.

strandhotellimerick.ie (MM)

Newry | Killeavy Castle Hotel

If you’re looking for a break that strikes a balance between the city and close proximity to the great outdoors then Killeavy Castle Hotel is the perfect fit. Set on the outskirts of the city the hotel is surrounded by Slieve Gullion and the Mourne Mountains yet only a short drive to Newry city where you’ll find some great spots for food, shopping and to take in some culture.

You can choose to stay in the main hotel, the castle or if you’re with a group of up six you can always avail of the self-catering deals at the Gatelodge. Bed and breakfast starts at €199 per room with options to add in spa treatments or a seven-course tasting menu in the restaurant.

killeavycastle.com (MM)