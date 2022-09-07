After cancer, I want to feel sexy and experience intimacy again

The last thing you think of when you are diagnosed with cancer is how it will affect your sex life. Yet at the other end of successful treatment for Stage 3 breast cancer, I wonder how I ever thought it would be unharmed.

In the early days of diagnosis, surviving beyond my thirties was the only thing that mattered. Luckily my treatment worked and my body became my own again. Now, in this phase of recovery, I’m no longer happy to settle for being glad to be alive, I want more. I deserve to feel sexual and joyous within my body as I once did but it isn’t straightforward.

Some people have physical barriers to regaining intimacy after cancer. Prostate cancer treatments can often result in erectile dysfunction. Other cancer treatments can include hysterectomies, vaginal surgery, hormone therapy or in my case, chemically-induced menopause. But the barriers are not necessarily physical; they are often psychological too.

Aoife Drury, Psychosexual and Relationship Therapist says that recognising the precarious and vulnerable aspects of our bodies, added to the stresses of cancer treatments can change your view of your body.

“Learning your body again and gaining new knowledge of how to look after yourself in a holistic way, added to sex can be very daunting.” When I got cancer I saw my body as a dangerous enemy that threatened my life. But when that threat ended I wanted to quickly shake off the vulnerability quickly and focus on pleasure again. When that didn’t happen, I felt lost. The new threat became losing intimacy. For me, that was an unacceptable price to pay after having cancer.

Ms Drury describes intimacy as vital, she explains “however we define it is an integral part of ourselves as humans. Whether that intimacy is connection, whether it’s affection, whether it’s sex or being able to be vulnerable. It’s really important and I think sometimes sexual intimacy tends to be the most prominent aspect of how we define it. Intimacy is important to feel safe, to feel trusting and it’s a big part of the recovery process.”

Issues with sexual intimacy after cancer treatment is a common experience, says Ms Drury and something she often sees in her therapy room. But despite the prevalence of the issue, many people don’t talk about it, preferring to move past cancer as soon as they get the all-clear. Yet as Ms Drury says; “there are ramifications for that in a multifaceted way and one of those being our sex lives and our connection with our body which is often overlooked or ignored. We cannot separate our sexual selves from ourselves.”

This need to move on quickly, is something I felt, but it can lead to sex becoming another box to be ticked. One of things Ms Drury often suggests to her clients is “ to take sex, in whatever definition you have of it, off the table. Take orgasms off the table and focus on easing your way back in. It could be as simple as giving each other hand massages and opening up the conversations around times when you were intimate together, not necessarily sex as such but time you felt close and connecting with each other in a way that reinforces a sense of safety and security. Holding and embracing outside of the sexual experience can sometimes take the demand and the pressure off and eases you into the experience in a gentle way.”

Pointing out the idea that sex is limited to vaginal penetration is “a heterosexual thing”, says Ms Drury. She recommends taking “a more expansive” view to “ease out the pressure” and allow people to consider what they actually enjoy best.

For couples talking openly about what is on or off the table can be a challenge, especially if there is a problem.

“People can often have ways of communicating that aren’t quite useful and those patterns or habits have always been there but are compounded by the stressful experience. Even learning to initiate sex, how to say no to sex or how to accept a rejection. All of these nuances are often lost in translation.” There are tools and resources that can help, says Ms Drury.

Learning new ways to communicate doesn’t need to be a stressful experience. Aoife encourages laughter, “a bit of fun because that often brings the guard down a little.” She says, “it can be something simple like finding little things around the house, a hairbrush, a feather and using them in a massage and trying to have your partner guess what those are.” Essentially it’s about “finding new ways to re-communicate with each other.”

When I drop the goal of getting back to a fictionalised normal and approach intimacy with curiosity then it’s no longer a task, it's a chance to start again and it might even be fun.