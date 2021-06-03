Ask Audrey: 'I'm frightening men off with my unbridled lust, should I tone it down?'

My friend is a sex-and-relationships advisor. We call her ‘350 Euro An Hour’. I rang her and said, ‘Is there a name in the dating game for someone who pretends to be interested in friendship?’ She said, ‘Yes, a man.’
I’ve a lot of experience with muscle men from Pres, but you didn’t come here to learn about my love life. (Or did you?) I rang the Posh Cousin there and said, ‘Where could I find a bouncer with a degree?’ She said, ‘Look for someone that did Arts: It’s not like they’re going to get a job doing anything else.’
My aunt is an elocution teacher; we call her Aunt Actually. (It’s her favourite word.) I said, ‘What’s the correct way to pronounce ‘absolutely’?’ She said, ‘Toe-dalee’ — no one says ‘absolutely’ any more’. I said, ‘Should that not be ‘totally’?’ She said, ‘Toe-dalee not, actually’.
Ah, come on. What woman wants to hear that she’s going to be replaced by her sister? (Me, actually, if it meant I could get rid of My Conor.)