Storm Ellen failed to put a damper on Cathy Reid and Martin Hurley’s nuptials. Cathy, from Douglas, Cork, and Martin, from Goleen, Mizen Head, were wed in Fernhill House Hotel in Clonakilty and held their reception in the same venue.

Cathy Reid and Martin Hurley. Pictures: Emma Jervis Photography

Norma McElligott, Clonakilty, led the ceremony and afterwards, the newlyweds set off for the beach to pose for the camera of Emma Jervis. “We had planned to take lots of pictures around the Barleycove/Crookhaven area on the morning of the wedding,” said the bride. Unfortunately, Storm Ellen made us change those plans. Martin and our photographer went on the hunt for some locations that might still work despite the wind and settled on Galleycove Beach in Crookhaven.

Cathy's wedding dress had the apt name Windsong — she had bought the Kite & Butterfly design in Bella Bleu Vintage, Cork.

Cathy with bridesmaids Jenny and Lucy Reid and Nicole McGee with the flower girls.

Both sets of parents, Carmel and Alec Reid and Noreen and Joe Hurley, helped them lead the celebrations. Cathy’s sisters Jenny and Lucy Reid joined forces with his sister-in-law Nicole McGee in the role of bridesmaids. Martin’s friend John Sheehan stepped into the best-man role as Martin’s brother Joe Hurley could not make the occasion, as he is living in Switzerland. “We missed Joe, Hyun Sin and our niece and nephew Nora and Joey on the day,” added Cathy. Ross O’Connell, a friend, was the groomsman, while the flower girls were their nieces Eva Reid, Chloe Reid, Gwyn Reid and Hannah Forde and their nephews Ethan Power, Isaac Power, Jacob Power, Noah Power and Dillion Forde took on pageboy duties.

Martin Hurley with best man John Sheehan and groomsman Ross O'Connell.

Cathy and Martin first met in O’Sullivan’s Bar, Crookhaven, during summer 2010, when they were working there. He popped the question eight years later. “We got engaged on October 6, 2018, on Rocky Beach near Crookhaven. We were out for a Saturday morning walk on the beach when Martin proposed. He designed the pink morganite engagement ring with Skibbereen jeweller, Aoife O’Mahony,” said Cathy.

Cathy Reid and Martin Hurley. Pictures: Emma Jervis Photography

They describe their big day as “absolutely magic”. “Honestly, it was the best day of our lives,” said the bride. The couple paid tribute to Ann Cullinane and her team at Fernhill House Hotel who steered them through from booking the event through the Covid-19 restrictions. “Of course, Nphet releasing new guidelines two days before the wedding was extremely worrisome," said Cathy. "We were mentally preparing for a guest list of six, so the relief was something else when we read that weddings were exempt. On top of that Storm Ellen arriving the night before the wedding was another hurdle to overcome.”

Cathy Reid and Martin Hurley at Galleycove Beach in Crookhaven.

The bride created all her own floral arrangements using faux flowers and the groom and his party were kitted out by Simply Suits, Cork. The bridal hairstyling was by Audrey Cashman, The Upstyle Junkie, with makeup by Ruthanna Crowley and West Cork Videos provided the videography.

The newlyweds had originally chosen Italy as their honeymoon destination. “We decided not to go under the current conditions — instead we decided to do a small tour around Kerry including Kenmare, Killarney, Dingle and Slea Head,” said the bride.

Cathy, a primary school teacher, and Martin, a construction project manager, live in Douglas.