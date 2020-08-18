Making Cents: Covid-19 is already impacting children from poorer families

The beginning of the new school year is an optimistic time in many ways. Even some adults long gone from education still get that fresh start feeling and find themselves tempted to buy new stationary and make new plans.

However, for all but the most financially secure of families, it can also be a time of high stress. Anna Lane, a coordinator for the Money Advice & Budgeting Service (Mabs) in the Cork area, tells me that for many parents this is the most difficult time of year financially, more so even than Christmas.

She points to the many costs associated with the return to the classrooms, from new uniforms to books to contributions that do not always feel voluntary.

Jim Walsh of The Society of St Vincent de Paul (SVP) says they were seeing increased numbers of families under pressure, even before Back To School costs arose. He says the Covid-19 pandemic is already disproportionately impacting children from poorer families.

“Last year SVP helped over 160,000 people and families and had expected that figure to rise by about 10% this year, but this may be exceeded,” he said.

“It is currently receiving over 15,000 calls for help each month.

“Particularly hard hit have been students from low-income families struggling to keep up with their school work without the necessary technology to do so.”

Ms Lane and Mr Walsh both highlighted the Back-to-School Clothing and Footwear Allowance as an important support for families.

The Back to School Clothing and Footwear Allowance is a scheme that provides a once-off payment to eligible families towards the cost of school clothing and footwear.

The allowance paid for each eligible child aged 4 - 11 years on or before 30 September 2020 is €150 while an allowance of €275 is paid for each eligible child aged 12 - 22 years and in full-time education.

Earlier this month the Minister for Social Protection, Heather Humphreys, announced a major increase in funding for this allowance this year is to ensure that the scheme is available to families who continue to be unemployed having lost their employment income as a result of the pandemic.

A spokesperson said: “If anyone is unsure if they qualify they can access the department’s website and review the qualifying criteria. The Department has a dedicated phone bank available between 9.00am to 5.00pm. Anyone wishing to make enquiries about this scheme can contact 071 9193318 / 0818 11 11 13 or email bscfa@welfare.ie.”

However, Ms Lane said that not everyone who is struggling will be eligible for the payment and even for those that do, it is not sufficient to cover all the costs for a year of school — where everything from school tours to sports can add extra costs.

Mabs offers information on its website for parents to help budget for BTS costs and Ms Lane strongly encourages anyone who is struggling to manage to contact them for help with budgeting and financial management.

Mabs have 60+ offices around Ireland, operated on an appointment system — call their helpline at 0761 07 2000 (Monday to Friday, 9am to 8pm) to request a callback.

However, assistance with budgeting will not solve the problem for everyone. Mr Walsh said a key message from SVP is not to go down the route of high-cost loans.

“Your local credit union may also be able to help,” he said. “SVP urges all families to avoid moneylenders.”

If families are still in trouble, they can apply to SVP for support.

“Contact the relevant regional office, details can be found on www.svp.ie,” Mr Walsh said.

“At the moment due to Covid-19 home visitation is not happening but requests for help by telephone or email are being dealt with.

“SVP will do its best to provide help as much as it can. Support is provided on a case-by-case and needs basis as well as the resources available to the local conference dealing with a request for help.”