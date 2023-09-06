Lost something at Electric Picnic? Here's what you need to know about getting it back 

The hangovers have faded, and the pictures have been posted but for many Electric Picnic attendees, there is still the question of where their wallet, sunglasses or mobile phone has ended up.

With such a jam-pack weekend, it can be easy for belongings to go missing between campsites, the main arena and the various hangout spots across the Stradbally estate.

Every year, the queue for the lost and found on the Monday morning is almost as long as the one for the bar between headliners on the Saturday night.

The lost and found team is working to sort through all of the items handed in and they will be reaching out to those whose items have been found.

TikTok user Catherine Ryan (@profanitykate) has been sharing information on the Electric Picnic lost and found including images of the various phones that they have collected as well as car keys, sunglasses and a number of items that were found with names on them.

Here’s what to do if you lost an item at Electric Picnic this year.

Firstly, there is a form that can be filled out for anyone who lost an item at this year’s festival. The form asks for some basic details about the item you lost like the colour and brand. If you lost a mobile phone, you can also provide a description of the lock screen.

The private Facebook group Electric Picnic Banter has also been posting images of what they have found and is worth checking out if you have yet to hear back about an item.

If your lost item is found, a pick-up point has been set up at Stradbally Steam Museum where you can pick it up. The opening times are as follows:

Location: Stradbally Steam Museum 2pm to 8pm on Tuesday 5 Sept, Wednesday 6 Sept, Thursday 7 Sept 2pm to 6pm on Friday 8 Sept and Saturday 9 Sept 6pm to 8pm every Monday, Wednesday and Friday from Monday 11 Sept to the end of Sept Tuesday and Thursday 2pm to 8pm Saturday 2pm to 6pm Sunday — Closed

There have been some success stories already this year. According to An Garda Síochána, a Winnie the Pooh blanket was picked up in the main arena at Electric Picnic. Considering what the item was, gardaí were quick to share an image on social media, knowing that someone may be very upset about losing the item.

After the picture was posted, the blanket was reunited with its owner who was “over the moon”.

Here’s hoping everything that has been found will be returned to its rightful owner.