Bernard O'Shea: The fibre supplement you never knew you needed - your gut will sing

Ah, fibre. Nature's sweeping brush for the interior design of your gut. I thought I had this fibre thing locked down by eating my weight each week in my mother's famed brown bread. But did you know there's a particular type of fibre that's like the Liam Neeson of all fibres—gentle but effective, unassuming but heroic and has very specific ways of making you go? That's right, we're delving into the magical world of Psyllium Husks.

In dietary fibres, my experience has been somewhat akin to a cat chasing a laser pointer—always in pursuit, never quite grasping the essence. Until recently, that is. With a handful of digestive troubles in recent years that could fill an entire filing cabinet, I've often been handed a prescription for Psyllium Husks. My initial reaction? For something that sounds like a creature from "Harry Potter," they are scientifically fascinating and not some fly-by-night trend. Hailing from the seeds of the Plantago ovata plant, this fibre source is rich in both soluble and insoluble forms. It has been revered for centuries in regions like India. So, while in Ireland, our love for fibre might start and stop with a loaf of bread, the Psyllium seed has a far more storied history, serving as an age-old remedy for gut issues, high cholesterol, and weight loss.

Here's where things get juicy—or should I say fibrous? Psyllium isn't just a one-trick pony; it's a multitasker in bodily functions. According to studies, Psyllium Husks have proven effective in lowering LDL cholesterol, regulating blood sugar, and even contributing to weight loss. So, it will make your bowel movements as punctual as a German train schedule, help you drop a few pounds, and keep your ticker in shape.

How do you incorporate this husky miracle into your diet without spoiling the fun of mealtime? The husks are generally sold in sealed bags and take the form of a gritty meal. Health blogs will eulogise how to incorporate them into your everyday meals. This is one of the banes of my life.

Why ruin the foods you eat with supplements?

A quick digestive digression: When you try to get your children to eat more vegetables or take medicine, a plethora of advice gives you tips on hiding them in food to make them palatable. Be forewarned: caps are coming. THIS NEVER WORKS. Adults are no different. Why ruin the foods you eat with supplements? This culinary sabotage reached its climax when I saw a healthy young man scoop measures of protein powder in his pint of Guinness on a night out.

Loose Psyllium Husks in a drink can ruin your OJ faster than a flat note ruins a ballad. Sprinkled over a salad sounds nice, but you might as well eat it off the carpet. I don't eat porridge; thus, I won't be littering my bowl of gruel with it, either. To add to my rant. On behalf of all porridge eaters, stop telling them to "incorporate" other foods into it. Let's leave porridge alone. Rant over.

Do yourself a favour: opt for the tablet form, which is still effective but without the torture of ruining your morning cereal. Just make sure you chug a glass of water alongside. Neglecting the H2O can quickly make the process go from smooth jazz to heavy metal.

I initially approached Psyllium like a green guitarist joining a seasoned band—eager but clueless. And, much like inserting a new guitarist into a band, Psyllium also needs time to adjust. I popped those tablets like a five-year-old wolfing down the Haribo at a soft play party, expecting quick results. The initial experience? Let's just say I was more backed up than in a traffic jam trying to get out of a shopping centre on Christmas Eve. But with proper hydration, my digestive symphony soon found its rhythm, making beautiful harmonies in ways that I never knew were possible (yes, I know a terrible musical analogy).

Ultimately, Psyllium Husks are the unsung heroes of the fibre world. Initially, I thought they'd be nothing more than a gag for my next stand-up routine. But these humble husks have delivered a performance that merits a standing ovation—or at least, less time sitting if you catch my drift. So here's to a happier, healthier you—one husk at a time. They may not be the cool new superfood on the block, but they'll certainly keep the rest of your life running smoothly.