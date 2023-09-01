Cillian Murphy's music show is coming back

The Oppenheimer actor is set to return to his musical roots 
Cillian Murphy has announced the return of his music show to BBC 6 Music from September.

Fri, 01 Sep, 2023 - 13:27
Amanda Cassidy

He once told the BBC, "one of my favourite things in the world is playing music on my favourite radio station in the world". 

Now the Cork-born star of Peaky Blinders has announced he's returning to present his popular music show on BBC 6 music. Limited Edition sees Murphy showcase his passion for music and has previously given fans insight into his somewhat eclectic musical tastes.

Throughout his time on the radio show, Murphy has played hundreds of songs, including sounds from Massive Attack and Thin Lizzy to indie folk favourites Big Thief, as well as Wu-Lu and Nina Simone.

The announcement of Murphy's return to the show resonated widely with music fans. "Now we know what he's been up to in his basement for the last few weeks!" wrote one follower on social media. "Can't wait. I've loved his previous shows and have wanted him to do more. Amazing news." Another commenter says she's thrilled to have the actor back on air. "He has the best music taste ever! I've discovered so much music due to his previous shows." 

Another fan simple wrote; "Droppinthebeatenheimer," referencing Murphy's recent box office hit Oppenheimer.

The news that the Batman actor would be reprising his role on the show came as he discussed the series with Nemone on the station's morning show, explaining that "the show will be a sound collage of new, old and limited edition tunes for your discerning ears." The first season of Cillian Murphy's Limited Edition aired in 2020, with the second season following in 2012. This new series will see Murphy chat about why the songs he chooses hold special weight for him. 

  • The new BBC 6 Music 10-part series will be broadcast on Sundays, 10pm-midnight, from September 17

