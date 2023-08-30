Bernard O'Shea: Ikea's furniture has me yearning for an ancient self-help book

With its vast timeline, the ancient Egyptian civilisation gave more than monumental pyramids and enigmatic hieroglyphs. Among these achievements is one of humanity’s earliest recorded self-help handbooks: the ‘Sebayt’. Before imagining an ancient Egyptian Tony Robbins, let’s delve deeper.

This week while I was assembling an IKEA bookshelf (and failing spectacularly), a bizarre thought struck me.

The same folks who crafted ancient Egyptian hieroglyphs possibly designed the IKEA instruction booklets. Both are puzzles in picture form, delighting in our frustrations.

The Egyptians chronicled tales of pharaohs and gods, while IKEA, in its infinite wisdom, tells the epic saga of ‘Building a Shelf Without Losing Your Sanity’.

One gave us the secrets of a grand civilisation, the other, hopefully, a semi-stable bookcase. Who knew? Maybe there’s a missing papyrus that finally explains why we’re always left with extra screws.

If an ancient Egyptian could get thousands of blocks into a precise pyramid, can I reference some antique self-help guide to get wooden planks into a basic shape?

Thousands of years ago, Egyptians penned Sebayt, a genre of wisdom literature. These weren’t your bedtime stories but life lessons from elite sages. Interestingly, these are the first self-help books.

We often jest about philosophy, making it about life’s more trivial questions. Yet, Sebayt, in all its wisdom, accentuated virtues such as justice, humility, and truthfulness.

Picture this: It’s like the precursor to modern mantras, advising ancient folks on the fine art of patience. But don’t mistake Sebayt as merely an old-school ‘How to Win Friends and Influence People (or Pharos)’.

Through its teachings, we get a vibrant portrait of Egyptian society. It had everything: officials, duties, and ever-present class dynamics. Central to all of it was the concept of Ma’at or balance, which, when you think about it, feels eerily like our modern quest for work-life equilibrium.

Diving into its modern-day implications, the universal wisdom of Sebayt shines through. Whether cruising the Nile or navigating the aisles on a busy Saturday in Dunnes, its teachings resonate.

After posting that perfect selfie, who doesn’t need a reminder about humility? And, delving deeper, the ancient scrolls might make you ponder—has the dance of power changed from the times of pharaohs to today’s boardrooms?

Human nature remains a constant. Sebayt’s age-old advice on nurturing relations feels especially relevant in today’s tweet-first-think-later era.

Sustainability? Well, ancient Egyptians revered balance, Ma’at. Fast forward and we’re still striving today for a similar balance between nature and our next online purchase.

The ancient Egyptian civilisation wasn’t alone in its pursuit of self-improvement. Fast-forward a few millennia, to classics that have adorned many a bedside table and occupied countless minds: Roman Emperor Marcus Aurelius and his Meditations, which offers a treasure trove of Stoic philosophy about duty, acceptance, and the nature of human life; then there’s The Art of War by Sun Tzu, which, beyond being a military strategy handbook, is a guide on leadership, resilience, and understanding human behaviour. Jumping to the Renaissance, there’s Machiavelli’s The Prince — contentious, yes, but undeniably a masterclass in power dynamics, governance, and, shall we say, ‘winning friends’ in the most unconventional ways.

Recently, there’s been a veritable boom in the self-help genre. Everyone is a guru with a seminar to sell. With the advent of social media, TED Talks, and the democratisation of publishing, the modern age is teeming with books, podcasts, and workshops promising the key to happiness, success, or the ever-elusive ‘best life’.

The genre’s surge reflects our age — rapid changes, existential crises, and the sheer volume of choices can make ancient teachings and modern insights incredibly appealing.

Amid the chaos of the digital age, we’re all just seeking a roadmap, some wisdom to navigate the labyrinth of life, be it from an Egyptian sage or a modern-day life coach.

And here’s the kicker. Thousands of years on, the essence of self-help remains startlingly similar, as if humanity’s quest for betterment and understanding, for those handy tips and tricks to make life a smidge easier, remains an enduring constant. Sebayt is the OG of self-help!