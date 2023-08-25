Jess Redden and Rob Kearney welcome baby boy

The pharmacist influencer and rugby star named their baby boy Bobby 
Jess Redden and Rob Kearney have welcomed a baby boy. Pictures: @jessredden1

Fri, 25 Aug, 2023 - 18:20
Nicole Glennon

Jess Redden and Rob Kearney have welcomed their first child together.

Bobby Brian Kearney was delivered safely on Monday.

The pharmacist influencer and Irish rugby star shared the news via joint Instagram posts on Friday.

Alongside a slideshow of images of their newborn they wrote: “Bobby Brian Kearney – hard to believe there was a world that you didn’t exist in, we love you endlessly baby boy 💙 21.08.23.”

The new baby shares his middle name with Redden's father Brian who sadly passed away in September 2020.

The couple tied the knot in Christmas 2021 at the five star Trump International Hotel in Doonbeg, Co Clare.

Speaking to the Irish Examiner earlier this summer, Kearney said he was "going to get the finger out now."

"Nesting, I believe it’s called.”

