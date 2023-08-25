Comedian PJ Gallagher welcomes baby boy and girl with partner Kelly

The twins arrived earlier than planned
The twins arrived earlier than planned

The twins came earlier than planned, with PJ's partner Kelly not due to give birth until mid September. Picture: Gareth Chaney/ Collins Photos

Fri, 25 Aug, 2023 - 15:17
Nicole Glennon

Comedian and broadcaster PJ Gallagher has welcomed twins with his partner Kelly Doolin, a few weeks earlier than planned.

The Morning Glory radio presenter and his American sweetheart have named their newborn boy Milo and baby girl Stevie.

The news was announced live on air on Radio Nova by PJ's co-host on Morning Glory, Jim McCabe, on Friday morning. 

The twins came earlier than planned, with Kelly not due to give birth until mid September. 

Radio Nova's PJ Gallagher with partber Kelly Doolin. Picture: Ann-Marie Sheehan
Radio Nova’s PJ Gallagher with partber Kelly Doolin. Picture: Ann-Marie Sheehan

PJ is yet to comment on the little ones' arrival, but shared the Radio Nova announcement on his Instagram stories. 

The much-loved comedian is released his memoir Madhouse this October, which is pitched as "the naked truth" about his "chaotic childood, losing [his] mind and finding a place to call home."

Siobhán McSweeney raises over €5,000 for Cork hospice that cared for her father

<p>Siobhán McSweeney with her Bafta for Female Performance in a Comedy Programme for Derry Girls. Picture: Jeff Moore/PA Wire</p>

Siobhán McSweeney raises over €5,000 for Cork hospice that cared for her father

