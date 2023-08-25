Comedian PJ Gallagher welcomes baby boy and girl with partner Kelly

Comedian and broadcaster PJ Gallagher has welcomed twins with his partner Kelly Doolin, a few weeks earlier than planned.
The Morning Glory radio presenter and his American sweetheart have named their newborn boy Milo and baby girl Stevie.
The news was announced live on air on Radio Nova by PJ's co-host on Morning Glory, Jim McCabe, on Friday morning.
The twins came earlier than planned, with Kelly not due to give birth until mid September.
PJ is yet to comment on the little ones' arrival, but shared the Radio Nova announcement on his Instagram stories.
The much-loved comedian is released his memoirthis October, which is pitched as "the naked truth" about his "chaotic childood, losing [his] mind and finding a place to call home."