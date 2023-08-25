Siobhán McSweeney raises over €5,000 for Cork hospice that cared for her father

Derry Girls actress Siobhán McSweeney has raised more than €5,000 for Marymount Hospice in Cork — and promised to match the money raised with her own donation.

The Aherla native raised €5,698 for the hospice by raffling the red dress she wore as she accepted the BAFTA award for best female performance in a comedy programme for her portrayal of Sister Michael in the final series of Derry Girls.

Tickets went on sale in July for the raffle with all proceeds going to Marymount Hospice, where her father Traolach died in 2019.

Explaining her reasons behind raffling off the dress, McSweeney said; “Ever since my darling dad, Traolach Mac Suibhne, passed away in Marymount in 2019, me and my brother wanted to do something to show our deep gratitiude for the magnificant, bespoke and deeply compassionate care he received in his last month.

“Dreams of running a marathon have come, and unsurprisingly gone.

“When I was lucky enough to win a BAFTA in May I thought the very least I could do is raffle off this beautiful dress.

“It may be arrogant enough to believe people would be interested in it, but I can assure you it will make you feel like a million dollars! It is surprisingly comfy and so beautifully cut. It has been altered slightly but that only makes it more bespoke.

“If you are a size 20 this will fit you like a glove.”

The Fashion Brand Company dress was, in part, chosen by the actress because of the ethos behind the brand which is woman-owned and promotes direct-to-consumer slow fashion, placing diversity in sizing and fit at the top of its agenda.

Speaking about the dress on the red carpet, McSweeney said, “I had lots of offers of amazing designers who wanted to dress me, but I refused to wear anything by a designer who would not design for my body if it wasn’t BAFTA-nominated."

“It’s the same fantastic and pretty average body whether it’s BAFTA nominated or not. I’d prefer to support people who dress for people like me — the very average woman — all the time.”

The dress was won by Ursula Black in a draw this morning.