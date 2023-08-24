Pics: Limerick dog who helped owner through cancer diagnosis named 2023 Nose of Tralee 

On Tuesday night, Róisín Wiley was named as the 2023 Rose of Tralee but elsewhere in the Kerry town, a very different competition was taking place.

Over 1,500 pets entered Pet Sitters Ireland's 2023 Nose of Tralee with 32 finalists battling it out to win the overall title.

After a public vote, Stitch from Limerick was named as the 2023 Nose of Tralee.

The Maltichon came into his owner’s life three months after they were diagnosed with stage 3 Hodgkins Lymphoma and remained by their side throughout chemotherapy.

He is described as “a happy, outgoing dog” who loves "treats and biccies".

"I was losing my hair but that didn’t matter to him. He still loved me for me. I ended up shaving my head in October. I was afraid he wouldn’t recognise me or even want to be near me but that didn’t matter to him. He could see how hard it was for me to process and he comforted me through it," his owner says.

The 2023 Nose of Tralee runner-up was the Co Louth Nose, Winston. The five-year-old Aussalier (mini Australian shepherd X King Charles Cavalier) lost his eyesight last year and had to undergo emergency surgery.

According to his friends and family, he is the “best boy in all of the land”.

Here are some of the other Munster finalists for this year’s Nose of Tralee:

Winston - Louth Nose

Willow - Cork Nose

Podge - Tipperary Nose

Pixie - Clare Nose

Fudge - Kerry Nose

Stitch - Limerick Nose