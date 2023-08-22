Róisín Wiley from New York is named Rose of Tralee 2023

New York Rose Róisín Wiley has been named as the 2023 Rose of Tralee.

The Rose, whose parents are both from Limerick, was presented with the famous sash by last year’s Rose, Rachel Duffy during the final night of the Rose of Tralee Festival.

This year, the judging panel was made up of RTÉ presenter Nuala Carey, broadcaster Ollie Turner and 2012 International Rose of Tralee Nicola Dunne.

After her name was called, the 2023 Rose of Tralee said: “I’m speechless. I’m so thankful and I’m so excited for the next year.”

Speaking before the live show on Tuesday, she said: “My connection to my Irish culture is my mom and dad both grew up in Limerick and all of our extended family still is here in Ireland.

"The Rose of Tralee has been something my family has spoken about since I was a young girl.

“To be here in Ireland and to see the way my family has supported me these last few days is just unbelievable.”

From leg waxes to line-dances, Rose of Tralee 2023 has it all

Whatever your take on the Rose of Tralee it certainly never fails to entertain, and 2023 proved no different, with everything from leg waxing to line dancing and much more in between.

This year for the first time, there were co-hosts Dáithí Ó Sé and Kathryn Thomas to steer an enraptured audience through the madness.

Before the mayhem of the final, it was a slow start this morning in Tralee after the previous night’s celebrations.

However, Johnny McCarthy, who owns Sean Óg’s pub in Tralee town centre was up bright and early in anticipation of the crowds to come after the final live show.

2023 marks his 28th year working for the festival and he said there is “no comparison” to the Rose of Tralee and what it brings to the town.

“It’s like Puck Fair to Killorglin, it’s the same thing. It's the backbone of the town from a business point of view,” he said.

Sitting alongside his co-host Kathryn Thomas during a break from rehearsals, Kerry man Dáithí Ó Sé also noted the importance of the Rose Festival to Tralee.

There’s just a positivity around the town. When people look at big towns in Kerry, they look at Killarney and sometimes they forget about Tralee, so this is Tralee’s time to shine.

Having hosted the show since 2010, he said the people of Tralee have taken him in as one of their own.

“I’m almost at a Kerry footballer level,” he joked.

As the sun began to set on the Kerry town, the time had almost come to bid the festival farewell for another year. Proud families and friends poured into the jam-packed Dome with the usual banners of support. Knowing it was the final night, there was even more excitement in the air.

New Zealand Rose Kelsi Wallace. Picture: Domnick Walsh © Eye Focus LTD .

Cheers could be heard from the dressing rooms of the Roses while chants and singing echoed from the escorts’ quarters at MTU.

Opening the show, Down Rose Nadine Downey was first on stage and admitted she was a little nervous. The live shows are never short on surprises and Washington DC Rose Siobhán Spiak gave her granny a very sweet one by presenting her with a birthday cake.

There was another emotional moment when a teary Thomas spoke to Clare Rose Aisling O’Connor about the grief she and her five brothers went through after losing both their parents and how the community rallied around them.

On a lighter note, Ó Sé had everyone laughing as he underwent a painful-looking leg wax.

While this year’s festival had already made history with two presenters taking to the stage, the 2023 Roses have also brought unique stories and backgrounds.

South Australian Rose Charlotte Burton is one of two Roses to take part this year who are autistic.

Speaking ahead of the show, the 27-year-old who is also married, noted the diversity this year.

There are other neurodiverse women doing this experience, there are women dealing with grief, there are women who are dealing with so many different inter-generational traumas and issues and we can all come together, bond and support each other.

“To be an Irish woman is just to be an Irish woman.”

Taking part in the festival was a way to connect with her Irish heritage, she said. As for Kerry Rose Kelsey Lang McCarthy, watching the Rose of Tralee was an annual tradition in her house. “I think there were two or three years in a row where my mam said I watched it in my Communion dress.

As for our co-hosts, after a busy few days, how will they celebrate once it's all over? According to Ó Sé, they will be marking the occasion with a much-needed drink.

“We’re going for it — handbrake down — that’s it. There will be something else driving us home tomorrow morning,” he joked.