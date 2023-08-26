Homeschooling and globetrotting: We took our kids out of school to travel the world

The first time I speak to Sara Banks, a keen traveller and founder of the luxury luggage company, SteamLine Luggage, it had been one month since she and her family had returned from 90 weeks of travelling the world. And they were off again.

“We’re going to the States for a month tomorrow,” Banks smiles, listing off her family’s names: her husband, Mark Duckenfield, and their four children, Milo, 10, Reuben, 8, Benji, 6, and Felix, 3.

Her eyes tell the story of excitement but tiredness. “We go back home [Banks was born in Wisconsin, before moving to England at a young age] usually about once a year. The kids are so excited, especially since they’ve seen their friends. And they’re just the best travellers now. They just watch their movie, have their dinner, and tuck themselves right in.”

Close to two years earlier, on October 1, 2021, Banks and her family left their home in Ranelagh, Dublin 6, to find out the answer to a question: could they live in luxury homes around the world for less than the price of their Dublin base? The answer, as it happens, was yes.

“We were trying to buy a house, but as my husband and I are both entrepreneurs, it was unbelievably difficult to get mortgage approval,” she says. “So we kind of decided to put it on the back burner, so we could teach our kids the joy of travel.”

Sara Banks' young children learn on the road.

Banks and her family set off to learn the value of travel. Including, but not limited to, how leaving one’s comfort zone can broaden the mind.

They first went to Greece (wanting to be close to home in case Covid-19 restrictions hampered their route) before venturing to Mauritius, Bali, the US, Australia, Colombia, and Kenya (for those considering the environmental impact, the family only took eight flights).

“Being out of our normal routine and letting the noise fade was really important to us,” she smiles, before insisting that plans like these take patience and resilience.

“Travel like this is hard,” she says.

“You know, you don’t have your normal support networks that you would at home. But it is so rewarding for us as parents and for the kids themselves.

"The relationships that we build as a family, and then with this great big, wider world around us. It’s amazing how the relationships that they’ve developed with people and cultures and people who don’t look like them have blossomed, and how seamlessly they’ve crossed those boundaries.”

During this time the Banks-Duckenfield family, en masse and out of their usual routine, learned a huge amount — including how small and yet how big the world is, and the similarities we have with people no matter their background or culture. But something they didn’t expect to learn during this time, was the Irish schooling curriculum.

For many travelling families, homeschooling is not just a consequence of travel, but also part of the attraction.

Some of Sara Banks' children, posing with feathered friends in Bali.

Since the pandemic, homeschooling has been on the rise — rising by almost 30% in Ireland past four years — with some 1,648 students registered for education outside a recognised school in 2020.

US website, vagabondfamily.org, which profiles over 100 nomadic families, has a series of posts on the benefits of ‘roadschooling’.

Daniel Prince, who has been travelling for nearly two years with lovehomeswap.com, talks about the inspiration for homeschooling, as well as some of the resources he and his wife use to educate their four children.

“We kept up with Irish, English, and Maths, and we got through those workbooks pretty quickly, but then we also digested books like Sapiens, which got them interested in civilisation and helped them develop a sense of time,” Banks smiles proudly.

“Another time, one of them expressed interest in the Periodic Table, so for the next week we looked into Chemistry and Physics. We kind of let them lead and get curious, which is what all the teachers we talked to said to do. So it really felt organic and not like we were trying to drill things into their head.”

Both Sara and Mark encouraged on-site schooling in different nations, too.

“We actually put them into a little school when we were in Kenya, because we were staying there for a while and they loved it,” Banks shares.

“They were coming home saying, ‘Mom, we were learning about this, like, crazy writing today.’ And they showed me their work and I was like … Oh my God, you’re learning Arabic. They’d come across things they would never in school at home, and because of this, we really think it instilled a deep growth and maturity in our boys, purely from their interactions with people from other cultures and ages. It was a joy to watch them develop relationships as we made a new community home for a while.”

While travelling with children at any age may seem like a daunting prospect, experts claim that it can significantly boost development.

They say travel can expand a child’s world, making them more empathetic toward cultural differences and helping them adapt to changing situations. It can even shape their linguistic development as babies. For Banks and her husband, it also solidified the children’s bond with one another.

“I think that the family, you know, the family nucleus is really important — like, opposed to that sense of home,” she says. “You can see that the relationship with the brothers is really solidified.

“I mean, in some ways, Felix our three-year-old, won’t remember anything because we left when he was one. But he’s also hugely benefitted from the bond he and his brothers have now. He’s been taken in as one of the boys as opposed to just the baby. He’s really gonna benefit from that.

“They also all have their unique relationships now individually, which is something they’re gonna have forever.”

The Banks-Duckenfield travelling cohort, in the USA

When one reads about families who travel the world en masse, one of the common denominators is that they do it when their children are very young. While this may have been the case for Banks and Duckenfield, they are hugely interested in going again when their children have grown up.

“Oh god no,” she says when asked if she would only travel with their children while they’re pre-teen.

“I’d love to do this again in four years or so. What we’d like to do the next time is we’d actually love to give the kids another language that they can use. So, for example, we loved Colombia, but we ended up leaving because I was the only one who spoke Spanish.

“So, although the community completely embraced us, we thought, wow, how much richer would this experience be for us if we could speak the language?

“So what we’d love to do is teach the kids Spanish and then travel longer in South America or Central America. I think it would be really rich and different.”

I spoke with Banks again some two months later, when the family was on their US holiday, to ask some follow-up questions.

“[Our boys] have a sort of fluidity with their perspective of humanity that wasn’t readily available to them before we left, which gave them a real maturity that you can see but also like a sort of quiet confidence.

“They are now both more humble, as well as confident and curious. I think that ultimately that’s probably the biggest takeaway that we’ve come away with.

“Of course, there were bumps in the road. When our visas were not in order to travel from one country to another… But I think the thing we didn’t prepare for was how much time we would spend together as a family.

“This turned out to be the most unexpected gift — how intimately we have gotten to know each facet of our children’s personalities; what they are deeply curious about; what they find funny; what they are afraid of; their individual strengths; what gives them confidence; how they learn; how they react in new circumstances; and how the deep bond of friendship between brothers and between children and parents gives them strength and resilience in new situations.

“All these intensely special and unique moments that happen every day, several times a day, not just on the weekends or evenings, have been unbelievable gifts.”

For anyone considering a life of homeschooling, world-travelling and, all-in-all, deep family growth, Banks has two words: “Just go.”