Richard Hogan: A new school can be a tough transition

It’s hard to believe after the washout we have had that summer is all over.
Summer has come and gone. Leaves are falling, days are noticeably shorter, which means only one thing: Back to school.
Next Monday, thousands of students will commence another academic year.
For a lot of parents, it comes as relief. The structure will help their children to get off the screens and back into a healthier routine.
Other parents will be managing their children’s transition from primary school to secondary school. I am one such parent.
My eldest daughter is making the big move. I have been writing about this transition for many years, outlining key tips and ideas on how to better support this time in your child’s life.
It is interesting, to me, to live the theory and tips I have been suggesting. Seeing, firsthand, if they hold up, is the best research I could ever do.